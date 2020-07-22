Former CEO of Hindustan Zinc joins company board

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anjani K Agarwal and Akhilesh Joshi as directors on its board with effect from August 1. While Joshi is former CEO of HZL, Agarwal is former senior partner of EY, the company said in a statement.

Joshi is a first-class mine manager, who began his career at HZL in 1976 and was appointed as COO and whole-time director in the period between 2008-2012, the company said. He took over as the company's CEO and whole-time director in the period between 2012-2015. "It is my privilege to be part of this great company again and contribute to its growth vision," Joshi said.

Agarwal retired from EY in June last year after a 40 year long professional career. He has worked with the Union Government and NITI Aayog on several policy matters and has been guest faculty at the Indian School of Business and SDA Bocconi. The Udaipur-headquartered HZL is the leading producer of zinc, lead and silver in India.