SAIL committed to contributing towards Atmanirbhar Bharat: Chairman

Unperturbed by the challenges thrown by the COVID-19 crisis, SAIL is taking concrete steps to make 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) a success and plans to create steel clusters around its plants, its Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said on Wednesday. The Indian steel industry, particularly SAIL, can utilise the pandemic as an opportunity to become a dominant global player as the demand for Indian steel is growing fast during this period, Chaudhary said while addressing an onlin press meet organised by its subsidiary Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

"SAIL is committed to contributing its best in the making of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said. Chaudhary also spoke about the 'Ispati Ilakon ka Vikas SAIL ke saath' scheme launched by SAIL near its integrated steel plants, as per the 'Purvodaya' vision of Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"This would create vibrant steel clusters around our steel plants," Chaudhary said. To a query, he said the pandemic presents an opportunity to the domestic steel industry to increase its exports.

The demand for Indian steel is increasing very fast, he added. Stating that SAIL's steel export has gone up to 3.5 MT and this trend will continue, Chaudhary said "we have to increase our steel production to around 300 MT in the next decade to become a dominant player." Chaudhary also spoke about the various achievements of RSP and said the new hot strip mill will start functioning in the plant very soon.

Facilities have been added to the Special Plate Plant and new products are being developed in other units as import substitutes which will help the country become self-reliant in steel, he said. Talking about the super speciality hospital that is under construction at Rourkela, the chairman said SAIL is making all efforts to get the best doctors and provide the best healthcare facilities.

"SAIL has always given top most priority to the welfare of the employees. Even during the COVID lockdown period when business touched rock bottom, the company ensured that the employees get their salaries on the 1st of every month", he said. Dipak Chattaraj, CEO of RSP also participated in the press meet, held to mark the national record created by the company on July 2 by registering 48 blows from a single converter on a single day in its Steel Melting Shop-2. Chattaraj elaborated on the four-point strategy adopted by the steel plant -- optimum resource utilisation, cost control, product rationalisation and support to the stakeholders for achieving all round growth.