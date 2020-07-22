Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow rise as fiscal stimulus hopes offset Sino-U.S. worries

Snap Inc declined 6.4% as it forecast fewer current-quarter users than estimates and said the initial lift in user growth at the start of coronavirus-led lockdowns dissipated faster than it expected. About 77.7% of the 75 S&P 500 firms that have reported so far, have beaten a low bar for quarterly earnings estimates, per IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:55 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow rise as fiscal stimulus hopes offset Sino-U.S. worries

The S&P 500 and the Dow advanced on Wednesday as signs of another round of government stimulus for the virus-stricken U.S. economy countered worries over worsening ties between the United States and China. Tesla Inc, the world's most valuable carmaker, rose 0.8% and Microsoft Corp gained 0.9% in the run up to their quarterly results due after markets close.

A largely upbeat start to the earnings season, hopes for an eventual COVID-19 vaccine and an expected coronavirus relief economic package have brought the benchmark S&P 500 within 4% below its record February closing high. Further lifting the mood, a report said the White House and Senate Republicans are discussing a deal to temporarily extend coronavirus-related unemployment benefits, as they appear unlikely to reach a broader stimulus agreement before the aid lapses.

"The attention of equities right now is on what another stimulus bill will look like and the underlying health of the economy in terms of employment and housing," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird in Milwaukee. U.S. home sales increased by the most on record in June, lifting the Philadelphia SE Housing index by 2.8%.

Earlier on Wednesday, futures had taken a hit after the United States told China to close its consulate in Houston, citing a need to protect American intellectual property and information, deepening a deterioration in bilateral relations. A source said Beijing was considering shutting down the U.S. consulate in Wuhan. At 1:04 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 65.27 points, or 0.24%, at 26,905.67 and the S&P 500 was up 8.23 points, or 0.25%, at 3,265.53. The Nasdaq Composite was down 5.13 points, or 0.05%, at 10,675.24.

The real estate and utilities sectors rose more than 1%, the most among major S&P sectors, while financials and energy underperformed. Pfizer Inc advanced 4% as the drugmaker and German biotech firm BioNTech SE said they would get $1.95 billion from the U.S. government to produce and deliver 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc surged 10.7% after reporting better-than-expected quarterly revenue. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc jumped 2.4% after the scientific instruments maker beat second-quarter results. Snap Inc declined 6.4% as it forecast fewer current-quarter users than estimates and said the initial lift in user growth at the start of coronavirus-led lockdowns dissipated faster than it expected.

About 77.7% of the 75 S&P 500 firms that have reported so far, have beaten a low bar for quarterly earnings estimates, per IBES data from Refinitiv. Analysts expect earnings to decline about 41.2% in the reported quarter. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.36-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.27-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 37 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 73 new highs and 10 new lows.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House to vote on banishing Confederate statues from Capitol building

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives was due to vote on Wednesday to remove statues honoring heroes of the pro-slavery Confederacy from the Capitol building, which houses statues selected by all 50 states.The statues incl...

Kim Kardashian asks for compassion as Kanye West struggles with bi-polar disorder

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye Wests struggles with bi-polar disorder that have led to a series of rambling public remarks on subjects ranging from politics to his marriage. Kardash...

U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate as spying accusations mount

The United States has told China to close its consulate in Houston amid widespread accusations Chinese officials have been involved in spying, marking a dramatic deterioration in relations between the worlds two biggest economies. Communist...

Canadian court rules invalid 'Safe Third Country' with the U.S.

A Canadian court on Wednesday ruled invalid a pact that compels asylum seekers trying to enter Canada via the American border to seek sanctuary first in the United States, saying their detention there violates their human rights. Under the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020