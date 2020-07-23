Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prometheus School Noida to offer world-class Cambridge Secondary Curriculum

Prometheus School is pleased to share that they have received the approval of Cambridge Assessment International Education to offer its world-leading Cambridge programme (IGCSE and A-Levels) effective July 15th, 2020. This is yet another milestone for the young school in its journey towards providing international education that makes students future-ready.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-07-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 08:29 IST
Prometheus School Noida to offer world-class Cambridge Secondary Curriculum
Prometheus School. Image Credit: ANI

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prometheus School is pleased to share that they have received the approval of Cambridge Assessment International Education to offer its world-leading Cambridge programme (IGCSE and A-Levels) effective July 15th, 2020. This is yet another milestone for the young school in its journey towards providing international education that makes students future-ready. "We are delighted to announce that Prometheus School Noida has joined our global community of Cambridge schools and we look forward to a long and productive relationship with them," said Christine Ozden, Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment International Education.

The Cambridge affiliation comes right after the school received candidate status for the MYP curriculum of the IB. This is a validation of the school's commitment towards providing a world-class education. "The Cambridge programmes, the IGCSE and the A levels are crucial for providing personalized learning pathways for our students and allow the school to move away from the 'one size fits all' model of education," stated Mukesh Sharma, the Founding Chairman and Director of the school. "The flexibility and the choice of subjects that are available with Cambridge offers myriad options to our students, that might work in their specific contexts. The India specific March series of examination that the Cambridge offers, provides a seamless and easy transition to Indian universities. The flexibility of being able to appear for examinations in March, June, and November allows the students the option of splitting subject examinations rather than writing them back to back that most systems impose," explained Rashima Varma, the school's secondary Principal.

This affiliation allows Prometheus School to offer to its parent community a choice of international curricula. This important achievement allows for a new batch of students to join the school in Grades 9-12, making Prometheus School Noida, a complete K-12 school. What is the Cambridge Assessment International Education?

The Cambridge programme for students aged between 11 to 19 is made up of three stages - Cambridge Lower Secondary, Cambridge Upper Secondary and Cambridge Advanced - giving students a clear path for educational progress. Each stage combines a world-class curriculum, high-quality support for teachers and an integrated assessment. Cambridge Upper Secondary leads to Cambridge IGCSE, the world's most popular international qualification for 14 to 16-year olds. Cambridge Advanced prepares students for the university and higher education, and leads to Cambridge International AS & A Level qualification.

Every year, nearly a million students from 10,000 schools in 160 countries design and prepare for their future with Cambridge programmes and qualifications. Success with Cambridge often gives students admission to the world's best universities - in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany and beyond. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Green Card waitlist for Indian is more than 195 years: US senator

The backlog for an Indian national to get permanent residency or Green Card is more than 195 years, a top Republican senator has said, urging his Senate colleagues to come out with a legislative resolution to address this problem. A Green C...

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty pledges to raise USD 100 million for mental health services

Singer Selena Gomezs makeup company -- Rare Beauty -- on Wednesday local time announced its plan to raise USD 100 million over the next 10 years to provide increased mental health services. Terming the initiative as Rare Impact Fund, the co...

Air India sets up panel to identify employees to be sent on leave without pay for up to 5 yrs

New Delhi, India, July 23 ANI National carrier Air India has started the process of identification for redundant or surplus employees in the company to be sent on compulsory leave without pay LWP for a period from six months up to five year...

U.N report suggests temporary basic income to help world's poorest amid pandemic

A temporary basic income for the worlds poorest 2.7 billion people in 132 developing countries could help slow the spread of the coronavirus by allowing them to stay home, according to a U.N. Development Programme UNDP report released on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020