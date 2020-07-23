Rallis India shares jump 6 pc after Q1 earnings

Shares of agrochemicals firm Rallis India on Thursday rose by 6 per cent after the company reported a 53 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the first quarter of 2020-21. It gained 6 per cent to Rs 324.60 -- its 52 week-high -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock jumped 5.79 per cent to a one year high of Rs 324. Rallis India on Wednesday reported a 53 per cent growth in consolidated PAT at Rs 92 crore during the first quarter of 2020-21.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 60 crore in April-June quarter of 2019-20, Rallis India said in a statement. The company had recorded a growth of 6 per cent in consolidated revenue at Rs 663 crore for the quarter under review, as against Rs 623 crore in the same quarter of FY20.