Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rallis India shares jump 6 pc after Q1 earnings

The company had recorded a growth of 6 per cent in consolidated revenue at Rs 663 crore for the quarter under review, as against Rs 623 crore in the same quarter of FY20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:37 IST
Rallis India shares jump 6 pc after Q1 earnings

Shares of agrochemicals firm Rallis India on Thursday rose by 6 per cent after the company reported a 53 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the first quarter of 2020-21. It gained 6 per cent to Rs 324.60 -- its 52 week-high -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock jumped 5.79 per cent to a one year high of Rs 324. Rallis India on Wednesday reported a 53 per cent growth in consolidated PAT at Rs 92 crore during the first quarter of 2020-21.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 60 crore in April-June quarter of 2019-20, Rallis India said in a statement. The company had recorded a growth of 6 per cent in consolidated revenue at Rs 663 crore for the quarter under review, as against Rs 623 crore in the same quarter of FY20.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

KONE Elevator India Hosts One-of-its-kind Webinar for Architects

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani and Amit Gossain discussed the Future of Real Estate Industry and Vertical Transportation in the New Norma New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir KONE Elevator India, a wholly owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, organ...

United sees revenue stalling at 50 per cent without a virus vaccine

United Airlines executives said Wednesday that travel will rise when the number of new coronavirus cases drops but the airlines revenue will stall around 50per cent of pre-pandemic levels until there is a vaccine. No doubt United would sett...

'Perry Mason' renewed for second season

Perry Mason, the drama fronted by Emmy winner Matthew Rhys, has secured a season two order at HBO. The first season of the eight-part show debuted on June 21.Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, the limited series is set in ...

Shops shut, public transport off roads as lockdown in Kashmir enters second day

Strict restrictions were imposed in most parts of Kashmir on Thursday, a day after the union territory administration announced a complete lockdown across the Valley, except for Bandipora district, to contain the spread of COVID-19. The six...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020