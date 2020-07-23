SpiceJet to fly to United States

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said it has been designated as the "Indian scheduled carrier," to operate flights to the US. SpiceJet would be the first Indian budget carrier to operate services to the United States.

Currently, only the national carrier Air India is operating flights on India-US routes. In a regulatory filing, SpiceJet said it has been designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between the two countries.

This has been done in terms of the Air Services Agreement between India and the United States, the filing said. All international commercial air passenger services are suspended since March 22, in the wake of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of SpiceJet were trading at 49.75, up 4.85 percent over its previous close on the BSE.