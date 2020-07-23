JKYog's biggest global virtual youth event conference to be held on July 25-26

New Delhi [India] July 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Millions of youth worldwide are eagerly awaiting the JKYog Global Youth conference bringing together young change-makers and innovators in all fields who have been brave enough to dream big, to take risks, to give their all to a cause higher than themselves. The conference features award-winning young innovators, Ivy League Academics, and motivational speakers. The theme of the conference is "Ignite Your Potential" - in accordance with JKYog's vision of building an inspired and energetic community of youth change-makers and leaders. The JKYog Youth Conference partners with icons and organizations to inspire youth towards a higher purpose and persevere towards it for the benefit of the community. The event is free and globally accessible.

Swami Mukundananda, JKYog Founder, global spiritual leader and expert on mind management, a senior disciple of Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj, bestselling author, and motivational speaker will deliver the keynote. "Spirituality tells us that you are not disjointed from the world, as today the environmental problem makes us realize. It is in serving the whole that the part will find its satisfaction," shared Swamiji in a QnA session with students of IIM - Ahmedabad.

A variety of world-renowned speakers from different backgrounds are delivering expert talks and training sessions on the aspects of becoming a change-maker as a youth. Among the other esteemed speakers are Major Dr Deepak Rao, one of six Indians since independence to be knighted by the President of India with coveted rank honor for outstanding contribution to anti-terror training, along with sportsmen MS Dhoni and Abhinav Bindra. Anugreh Sehtya, listed under the TOP 100 Young Innovators from India by Intel and Department of Science and Technology of India and Naisargik Lenka, winner of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar 2019, (the highest civilian award in India for exceptional achievements below the age of 18 from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, for excellence in the field of innovation) are other speakers.

Yashveer Singh, Co-founder, and Global Director, Ashoka Young Changemakers will also be delivering a talk. "I am very excited to be part of JKYog Youth Conference because I believe these platforms are very much needed for our young people to learn from each other, to learn from experts, building and creating change around them," said Yashveer. Also featured is Hasina Kharbhih, Founder of Impulse NGO and winner of Mother Teresa award for Social Justice for her fight against human trafficking. "I believe strongly in the role of resilience and trust in collective leadership and would like to share that with the youth," she shared.

JKYog is very invested in developing the youth to become leaders of tomorrow. Children today face, peer pressure, academic pressure, and information overload through social media and the Internet. JKYog has several ongoing youth initiatives such as the Toastmasters Gavel Clubs for communication and leadership, professional development workshops to build entrepreneurial skills, Bhagavad Gita classes, meditation sessions, youth retreat programs, and annual youth camps. The Bal Mukund Vedic playground for children develops character through art, crafts, shloka recitations, and fun, value-based teachings. These initiatives are geared towards holistic development to foster joy, character, self-confidence, good health, servant leadership, and above all the right attitude towards people and challenges.

Kids Assisting Kids with Education (KAKE), a JKYog Youth Initiative is focused on providing financially underprivileged children with educational resources by distributing free laptops equipped with high performance educational software. Through the Little Hands Big Hearts program, JKYog has been collecting essential items for approximately 48,000 children with nothing more than the clothes on their back. SPARK is a High School student-run, non-profit youth leadership organization that is dedicated to developing the next generation of conscientious leaders.

JKYog was founded in 2009 with the aim of uplifting the community physically, mentally, and spiritually through the true knowledge of Yog as per the Vedic scriptures. It is one of the fast-growing spiritual and charitable organizations in the USA with a 501(c)(3) accreditation and is based in Plano, TX, with centers in 35 cities. Since its inception, JKYog has been successfully hosting free life transformation programs across the USA and India. It is headquartered at the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas, a center of excellence for Indian spirituality, culture, traditions, and art forms. In just two years, this temple has become the nucleus of the Dallas community, and people all over the USA flock to visit it.

Led by Founder Swami Mukundananda, who has inspired millions worldwide over the last few decades with Life Transformation Programs, JKYog strives to help individuals & communities lead better lives through spiritual enrichment. Recently, Swami Mukundananda has been recognized as a "Global Happiness Leader" at the World Human Resource and Development Congress 2020. The JKYog virtual platform connects the global community amid social distancing during COVID-19 and provides free tools for adults and children to transform their lives through yoga, meditation, health seminars, and Vedic Wisdom. This effort has been widely praised by global media.

With this conference, JKYog reaches out to the future generations - to awaken the spirit of expressing one's highest potential to make a difference to humanity. For more information, please visit www.jkyog.org/youthconference.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)