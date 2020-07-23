FTSE 100 climbs on upbeat Unilever earnings, WPP boost
The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat with gains in consumer staples, materials and energy stocks offset by declines for financials and real estate firms. Security contractor G4S rose 4.3% to the top of the FTSE 250 after reporting a higher-than-expected first-half operating profit.Reuters | London | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 12:53 IST
London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday as a slate of upbeat quarterly earnings reports bolstered optimism about a post-pandemic corporate rebound, with Unilever surging after reporting a much lower drop in sales than feared. The Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soaps and Knorr soups jumped 6.8% to the top of the FTSE 100 as it said a strong performance in North America helped offset the hit from coronavirus lockdowns.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.2%, with the world's biggest advertising firm, WPP, also among the top gainers after a strong quarterly showing by French rival Publicis Groupe SA. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat with gains in consumer staples, materials, and energy stocks offset by declines for financial and real estate firms.
Security contractor G4S rose 4.3% to the top of the FTSE 250 after reporting a higher-than-expected first-half operating profit.
