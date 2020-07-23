Left Menu
Eskom suspends operations in Western Cape due to protest action

The suspension of services in these Western Cape areas come as Eskom staff escaped with their lives when the vehicle they were travelling in was pelted with rocks in a protest in Kraaifontein.

Updated: 23-07-2020 14:59 IST

In addition, Eskom has also taken the decision to withdraw operations from Bloekombos and Wallacedene. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Eskom has suspended operations in parts of Kraaifontein and Wesbank (Delft) due to protest action.



Protest action in Wesbank has also forced Eskom to withdraw its operators.

"The ongoing protest action across Cape Town is posing a significant threat to the safety of field operators working in these communities. The safety of employees is Eskom's top priority and only when these areas are declared safe, will operations resume," said the power utility in a statement on Wednesday.

Th new suspension of services follows the suspension of operations in parts of Khayelitsha and Bardale on Monday. The suspensions in these areas were also due to violent protests.

In addition, Eskom has also taken the decision to withdraw operations from Bloekombos and Wallacedene.

The power utility is working closely with the local South African Police Service (SAPS) and Eskom Security Services to ensure the safety of its staff while working in these areas.

Engagement is also taking place with community leaders to find solutions to the situation.

"We emphasise our call to communities to support Eskom and report incidents by contacting the Eskom toll-free crime hotline 0800 11 27 22 or SMS Crime Line on 32211. Callers may remain anonymous," Eskom said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

