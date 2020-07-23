Bitbns teams up with Sylo to open crypto mainstream to a billion Indians

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Bitbns, India's largest crypto exchange has joined hands with Global software development house Sylo to better serve the Indian market's growing demand for legitimate crypto-projects. A unique place where the old and new worlds collide, it's clearer every day to those watching the market that #IndiaWantsCrypto.

Bitbns represents a significant partnership for Sylo that is positioned to help and extend key functionalities into the experience of Sylo Smart Wallet users. Bitbns would open up access for users to Sylo via Indian rupee. The Sylo-Bitbns alliance is one that makes sense across business and product levels - with both partners sharing the belief that 'digital currencies are the future of money' and are an area to which users need straightforward access.

Through their partnership, Sylo and Bitbns aim to take cryptocurrency usage to the mainstream in India. Often deemed complex, Sylo solves one of the biggest hurdles to the normalisation of cryptocurrency through the Sylo Smart Wallet, a highly-usable app designed from conception to 'make crypto simple'.

Sylo smart wallet has seen rapid growth. The tech firm revealed that in Q2 2020, they had already seen a 500% growth in sign-ups to the Sylo Smart Wallet app from India, with Indian users now making up 30% of the app's more than 250,000 strong overall user-base. "India's new-found enthusiasm for digital assets and privacy after the restriction of certain privacy-hogging apps like WeChat and TikTok has presented a significant opportunity to offer India a 'WeChat' of sorts that incorporates all the best elements of new generation communications tech, without the privacy concerns, and with the added benefits of crypto assets," says Bitbns CEO, Gaurav Dahake.

