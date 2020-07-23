Left Menu
CPD launches Israeli disinfectant technology in India

The pandemic has reinforced the importance of disinfecting in daily lives to reduce the spread of disease, CPD India Director Devender Gupta said. "Israel has been known to set global standards for safety and security so when we were looking for an effective long-term solution, we knew this was the best place to find it," he added..

23-07-2020
Health-tech firm CPD India on Thursday said it has launched disinfectant solution developed by Israel's nano-technology coatings manufacturer Nano Z Coating to provide safety from highly contagious COVID-19 virus. This technology is being effectively used already in Israel across airports, railways, hospitals, malls, work spaces and is pre-approved on GeM by the Indian government, CPD India said in a statement.

CPD Alco-Sterile, a nano-technology-based spray, with one application, provides continuous disinfection for 12 hours, it added. It has been validated and tested for effectiveness in food and medical industries and will protect hospitals, cinemas, gyms, hotels, restaurants, which are considered as high risk areas for the spread of coronavirus, the statement said.

"What appealed to me was the simplicity of achieving this continuous safety against coronavirus....The impact of the pandemic will be long-lasting and we need to take relevant measures to make disinfecting a practical process which is a part of our daily lives," CPD India Director Ashish Dev Kapur said. The coating by the product allows for a complete day's sanitisation with a one-time application, the statement said.

"I am confident that the state-of-the-art nano-technology behind this will be able to assist people to safeguard themselves effectively. We are delighted to bring this technology to India," Israel Embassy in India Deputy Chief of Mission Maya Kadosh said. The pandemic has reinforced the importance of disinfecting in daily lives to reduce the spread of disease, CPD India Director Devender Gupta said.

"Israel has been known to set global standards for safety and security so when we were looking for an effective long-term solution, we knew this was the best place to find it," he added..

