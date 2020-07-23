Left Menu
Development News Edition

GSTN plans to send statement of liability shown in sales return via email

This has to be filed between 20-24th of the succeeding month depending on the category of taxpayer. "Very shortly we are going to give a pdf, where respective tables of liability of GSTR-3B based on GSTR-1 will be shown and sent via email to all tax payers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 18:51 IST
GSTN plans to send statement of liability shown in sales return via email

GST Network is working on a system to provide statement of liability shown in supply return GSTR-1 through emails to taxpayers, its CEO Prakash Kumar said on Thursday. The liability in GSTR-1 should match that shown in GSTR-3B to avoid any mismatch and wrong payment of taxes.

While GSTR-1 is filed by sellers and contains invoice-wise and category-wise details of all outward supplies. This has to be filed by 11th of the succeeding month. GSTR-3B is the summary return based on which tax is paid by the seller. It contains category-wise summary of both inward and outward supplies and tax payment details. This has to be filed between 20-24th of the succeeding month depending on the category of taxpayer.

"Very shortly we are going to give a pdf, where respective tables of liability of GSTR-3B based on GSTR-1 will be shown and sent via email to all tax payers. The idea is whatever you have filed in the GSTR-1 and how it goes from different tables of GSTR-1 to 3B, complete mapping with transparency," Kumar said at an Assocham event here. He said data analytics have been divided into two parts — one, for those who are trying to game the system and second, for policy formulation.

"We have done some scoring, risks scoring and then we are working to categorise we call it classification of tax payers, based on different groups to find out who are the outliers who do not follow the same pattern," Kumar added..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. and Baltic states oppose Russian "rewriting of history"

The United States joined Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Thursday in opposing any Russian attempts to rewrite history after President Vladimir Putin said the Baltic states had consented to their 1940 annexation by the Soviet Union. We stan...

CSA to issue NOC's to all IPL-bound Proteas players

By Vishesh Roy Cricket South Africa CSA will be issuing No Objection Certificates NOCs to all its ten players who are set to play in the Indian Premier League IPL this year.CSAs media manager Koketso Gaofetoge on Thursday confirmed to ANI t...

Congress MLA Narayan Patel resigns from Madhya Pradesh Assembly

In a big jolt to the Congress, Narayan Patel, the MLA from Mandhata on Thursday resigned from his membership of the Legislative Assembly. His resignation was accepted by Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma. Patel is likely to join the Bharatiya...

SC terms vacancies in NGT as "appalling", directs govt to notify in 6 months

The Supreme Court Thursday termed as appalling situation on the vacancy in the National Green Tribunal and directed the government to notify all the existing vacancies at one go in the next six months. &#160; A three-judge bench comprising...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020