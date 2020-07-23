Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:07 IST
Safwey, Hyderabad startup launches 'Box 360' UV sanitiser

A chemical-free ultraviolet solution that is claimed to disinfect gadgets and other articles that people handle and can potentially carry coronavirus, has been developed by a city-based startup. Safwey Advanced Disinfectant Systems on Thursday launched 'Box 360' UV sanitiser, a metallic box containing an ultraviolet lamp inside.

With the help of ultraviolet rays which are invisible to naked eyes, it disinfects articles such as food and milk packets, jewellery boxes, mobile phones, laptops and vehicle keys and gives in the "the purest" form back to use, a press release from the firm said. Dr Praneeth, Medical and R&D director of Safwey, said "Box360 disinfects mobiles, wallets (ed correct), car keys and everything.

We have tested this at PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) for 30 seconds, one minute and so on for up to 12 minutes.The best result came at 2 minutes. Still, we kept the beep time at 3 minutes as a precaution.UV sterilisation has been used for long.We clean even water with this.

In addition to the UV BOX360, the company has also launchedSHIELD360, UV room Disinfection systems which can be extremely useful at both domestic and business segments, especially in hospitals, restaurants, movie theatres, public transport among other establishments. Box360 comes in three variants for different uses with price of Rs 14,000 to less than Rs one lakh, according to the release.PTI GDK SA BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

