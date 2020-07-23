Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM reviews capex pans of CPSEs, stresses on meeting FY21 target

The virtual meeting to review capital expenditure was attended by secretaries of the ministries of civil aviation and steel, the Chairman Railway Board (CRB), as well as the CMDs of seven CPSEs belonging to these ministries, an official statement said. The combined capex (capital expenditure) target for 2020-21 for these seven CPSEs is Rs 24,663 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:49 IST
FM reviews capex pans of CPSEs, stresses on meeting FY21 target

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday reviewed capex plans of PSUs belonging to large infrastructure ministries, including steel and railways, and asked them to chase their FY21 targets to lift the economy amid challenges posed by COVID-19. This was the second meeting in the ongoing series of review meetings that the finance minister is conducting with various stakeholders to accelerate the economic growth in the background of COVID-19 pandemic.

The first meeting was held earlier this month in which heads of 23 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) participated for the review of their capex plans. The virtual meeting to review capital expenditure was attended by secretaries of the ministries of civil aviation and steel, the Chairman Railway Board (CRB), as well as the CMDs of seven CPSEs belonging to these ministries, an official statement said.

The combined capex (capital expenditure) target for 2020-21 for these seven CPSEs is Rs 24,663 crore. In 2019-20, against the capex target of Rs 30,420 crore for these seven CPSEs, the achievement was Rs 25,974 crore i.e. 85 per cent. During the first quarter of 2019-20, achievement was Rs 3,878 crore (13 per cent) and achievement of Q1 of FY 2020-21 is Rs 3,557 crore (14 per cent).

Sitharaman directed the secretaries and the Chairman Railway Board to closely monitor the performance of CPSEs in order to ensure capital expenditure of 50 per cent of capital outlay by the end of Q2 of FY 2020-21 and make appropriate plan for it. The CPSEs also discussed constraints being faced by them especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The finance minister stated that unresolved issues should be flagged immediately to the Department of Economic Affairs, Department of Public Enterprises and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management for immediate action. "Extraordinary situation requires extraordinary efforts and with collective efforts, we will not only perform better but also help the Indian economy to achieve better results," she said.

Examining the significant role of CPSEs in giving a push to the Indian economy, Sitharaman exhorted the heads of these PSUs to perform better to achieve targets and ensure that the capital outlay provided for FY 2020-21 is spent properly and within time. Better performance of CPSEs can help the economy in a big way to recover from the impact of COVID-19, she added.

The finance minister will hold such review meetings on the performance of CAPEX of CPSEs every month..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Balakote sector along LoC

Pakistan violated ceasefire with small arms firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control LoC in the Balakote sector of the Poonch district on Thursday evening. The ceasefire violation took place around 515 pm. The Indian army retal...

Cricket-West Indies hint at unchanged team for decisive test

West Indies might continue with the same team for a third successive test against England even though they have had little time to rest in between, captain Jason Holder said on Thursday. Changes had been expected to the line-up, especially ...

Indian mixed relay team's Asian Games medal upgraded to gold

The Indian 4x400 mixed relay quartet comprising of Mohammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta has been upgraded to gold medal position from silver. The Bahrain squad, which finished first in the...

Guarding the face: ex-boxer Haye launches mask to fight COVID-19

Former world heavyweight champion boxer David Haye launched a face mask on Thursday that he hopes will prove a stylish and eco-friendly way to protect people in gyms, shops and ringside, as the sport tries to emerge from the COVID-19 pandem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020