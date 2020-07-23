PNC Infratech bags two projects worth Rs 1,548 cr from NHAI
PNC Infratech on Thursday said it has won two highway contracts, part of Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, worth Rs 1,547.80 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Both the projects under Bharatmala Pariyojna will be executed under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, it said.
"PNC Infratech Limited informs receipt of Letters of Acceptance (LOA) for ... 2 EPC Projects from NHAI for an aggregate contract value of Rs 1,547.80 crore, on July 23, 2020," the company said in a statement. The projects include construction of eight lane access controlled expressway starting from NH-47 near Bhamaiya village to SH-175 in Baletiya village in Panchmahal District section of Delhi-Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH-148N) in Gujarat for a contract value of Rs 758.40 crore, it said.
The second project pertains to construction of eight lane access controlled expressway from Pratap Nagar village to Dodka village of Vadodara District section of Dellhi-Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH-148N) in Gujarat for a contract value of Rs 789.40 crore, the statement added. The completion schedule for both the project is 24 months, it said.
Bids for the projects were submitted by the company on January 11, 2020..
