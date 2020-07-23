Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNC Infratech bags two projects worth Rs 1,548 cr from NHAI

PNC Infratech on Thursday said it has won two highway contracts, part of Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, worth Rs 1,547.80 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). 2 EPC Projects from NHAI for an aggregate contract value of Rs 1,547.80 crore, on July 23, 2020," the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:36 IST
PNC Infratech bags two projects worth Rs 1,548 cr from NHAI

PNC Infratech on Thursday said it has won two highway contracts, part of Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, worth Rs 1,547.80 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Both the projects under Bharatmala Pariyojna will be executed under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, it said.

"PNC Infratech Limited informs receipt of Letters of Acceptance (LOA) for ... 2 EPC Projects from NHAI for an aggregate contract value of Rs 1,547.80 crore, on July 23, 2020," the company said in a statement. The projects include construction of eight lane access controlled expressway starting from NH-47 near Bhamaiya village to SH-175 in Baletiya village in Panchmahal District section of Delhi-Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH-148N) in Gujarat for a contract value of Rs 758.40 crore, it said.

The second project pertains to construction of eight lane access controlled expressway from Pratap Nagar village to Dodka village of Vadodara District section of Dellhi-Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH-148N) in Gujarat for a contract value of Rs 789.40 crore, the statement added. The completion schedule for both the project is 24 months, it said.

Bids for the projects were submitted by the company on January 11, 2020..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian anti-graft group says razing of activist's house was assassination bid

The family home of a prominent Ukrainian anti-corruption activist burned down in what his organization on Thursday called an assassination bid, demanding that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy investigate the incident personally.Vitaliy Shabuni...

Two bike-borne men snatch woman's gold chain in Delhi's GK

Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman in south Delhis Greater Kailash on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident which took place around 1.30 pm was captured in a CCTV camera.In the CCTV footage, the two men ...

ABB India June-qtr net down 76 pc at Rs 16.75 cr

Engineering firm ABB India on Thursday reported an around 76 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 16.75 crore for the June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. The companys net profit stood at Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended June 30, ...

2,368 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 58 deaths

Pune district reported 2,368 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking its COVID-19 case count to 62,002, a health official said on Thursday evening. The death toll in the district reached 1,562 with 58 patients succumbing to the in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020