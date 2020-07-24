Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra Group takes next step in higher education with autonomous university launch

The university will also provide access to multi-disciplinary learning focused on leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and emotional intelligence which will help the students to develop new-age competencies and inculcate entrepreneurial thinking to enable them solve complex challenges faced by the society, Gurnani, who is member of MU's board of management, added. MU board of management member, Vineet Nayyar, said the university will be a key enabler in providing a holistic educational and learning experience that involves analytical and design-led thinking, quantitative and creative problem-solving skills and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 11:57 IST
Mahindra Group takes next step in higher education with autonomous university launch

Mahindra Group on Friday said it has set up an autonomous university in Hyderabad to offer various graduate, post graduate and PhD courses. Mahindra University (MU) aims to drive interdisciplinary academic excellence, integrating the study of science and technology with the humanities, ethics, philosophy, and design, Mahindra Group said in a statement.

MU is part of the Mahindra Educational Institutions (MEI), a not-for-profit subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and would have new-age curricula curated to fully leverage emerging technologies like data science, blockchain and data analytics, it added. The 130-acre, multi-disciplinary campus in Hyderabad will offer undergraduate, post graduate and PhD courses. It includes the Ecole Centrale School of Engineering that was set up in 2014. “High quality education has transformative powers for individuals and nations, alike," Mahindra Group Chairman and MU Chancellor Anand Mahindra said.

The educational institution will strive to deliver a more balanced education, combining the latest technology with liberal arts, to create next generation leaders that have a holistic world view, he added. As a part of the immediate roadmap, MU plans to launch the School of Management, School of Law and Indira Mahindra School of Education in 2021-22.

Further, School of Media and Liberal Arts would be added in 2022-23 while School of Design in 2023-24, Mahindra Group said. An estimated 4,000 students and over 300-plus faculty members will be in place across the various schools at MU over the next five years.

"The MU is a testimony of our commitment towards bridging the skill gap and creating global leaders that are willing to change, adapt and transform according to dynamic market needs and business environment," Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani said. The university will also provide access to multi-disciplinary learning focused on leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and emotional intelligence which will help the students to develop new-age competencies and inculcate entrepreneurial thinking to enable them solve complex challenges faced by the society, Gurnani, who is member of MU's board of management, added.

MU board of management member, Vineet Nayyar, said the university will be a key enabler in providing a holistic educational and learning experience that involves analytical and design-led thinking, quantitative and creative problem-solving skills and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. MU plans to bring the corporate and industrial ecosystems together through its Centres of Excellence. Students will have access to the Mahindra Group's expertise through a Centre of Excellence, visiting faculty and other strategic engagements. Besides, students will be provided opportunities to interact with CEOs, CXOs of organisations across the country.

MU already has a Supercomputer Lab, a Centre for Artificial Intelligence, a Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and a Centre for Sustainable Infrastructure and Systems. Additional centres being considered include, the Centre for Computational and Experimental Mechanics, the Centre for Research in Optics and Photonics and a Centre for Executive Education..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan HC order status quo on speaker's notices

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered maintaining status quo on disqualification notices issued by the assembly speaker to 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot. The notices were served by the assembly speaker to the ML...

24 Taliban terrorists killed in clash with Afghan forces in Zabul province

At least 24 Taliban terrorists were killed and 27 others were wounded while fighting with Afghan forces in Arghandab, Shinkzai and Shah Joi districts of Zabul province, Tolo News reported citing the Defense Ministry.The Taliban has not comm...

Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows 53 foreigners from 3 countries to walk free on payment of fine

A Delhi court Friday allowed 53 people from Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan and South Africa to walk free on payment of fines, after they accepted mild charges under the plea bargain process, related to various violations including visa norms while a...

Portland standoff with US agents ongoing after mayor gassed

The tense standoff between demonstrators and federal police dispatched to Portland, Oregon, dragged on Thursday after the citys mayor was tear-gassed by US government agents as he made an appearance outside a federal courthouse during rauco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020