NMIMS School of Agricultural Sciences & Technology Propels career in the evergreen field of Agriculture

PTI | Shirpur | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 14:49 IST
SHIRPUR, India, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An agrarian economy like India with its vast populace needs modern-day interventions in the field of Agriculture to rise as a truly productive nation in the 21st century. The importance of Agriculture in the Indian society was even eulogised by a former Prime Minister of India with his slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. With the recent entry of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), many MNCs have forayed into the sector with a multitude of agro-products. Today, India essentially requires a modern and applied system of Agricultural Education so that the farmers are better equipped to handle the challenges of globalization. The recent entry of MNCs has resulted in an uneven situation as Indian farmers lack professional expertise in certain spheres to deal with this transition. Hence, we need to generate agri-professionals for guiding farmers to uplift their standard of living through economic benefits, and this is possible with the 4 Year B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture program from NMIMS School of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SAST).

With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed to be University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, NMIMS has nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University. SAST is one of the most ambitious educational initiatives of NMIMS and is situated onbanks of Tapti river in Dhule district of Maharashtra. The School has designed an efficient and robust agricultural education curriculum as per the guidelines of ICAR and is providing an efficient platform with a smart blend of knowledge, resources and opportunities. The students will be taught basics, advances, recent trends, practical adoptions, bottlenecks and sustainable solutions as part of the course on agricultural sciences & allied subjects. The program keeps abreast of the on-going research projects and farm business models in India and abroad.

B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture: It's a 4 Year program that deals with agriculture and a multitude of allied disciplines. Program Highlights: • To encourage practical & skill-based training with smartly designed modules • To enrich the practical knowledge with Educational tours thereby providing exposure to various research institutes in the country • To give Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) that helps the students to understand the rural situations, status of agricultural technologies adopted by farmers, prioritize the farmers' problems and analysis, etc.

SAST understands the challenges and is committed to teach the basics and advances of agricultural research and take the technologies to the farming communities. Dr. Gowri Sankara Rao (Dean, SAST) says, "The keen focus of the School is to produce Agri-Scientists, Agripreneurs, Agribusiness Managers & Social Entrepreneurs who could strive to increase farmers' profitability and environmental sustainability. SAST aims at increasing employability of the graduates and paying back to farming communities in a most fitting manner. Moreover, the association with top-notch universities and research centres in India and abroad opens up opportunities to learn and imbibe new thought processes." NMIMS School of Agricultural Sciences & Technology is a shining example of Meritocracy and believes in giving the ultimate confidence and skills to students to usher all round prosperity for the society. To know more about the B. Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture program, click https://agriculture.nmims.edu/.

