Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Ashok Leyland of the Hinduja group launched its latest range of modular AVTR trucks here on Friday. They were delivered to the customers in the presence of COO of Ashok Leyland Anuj Kathuria and CEO of TVS & Sons Private Limited Madhu Raghunath.

"Our AVTR range of trucks provides our customer with the latest in technology and innovation. With our economy gradually picking up and business coming to normalcy, these trucks will play a crucial role to get the goods moving," Kathuria said in a press release. With cost management being crucial, the new trucks would set benchmark in terms of total cost of ownership, including best in class operation and maintenance cost, he said.

"With our reliable partners TVS & Sons, we hope our family of customers grows..., he said said in the release. With so many options to customise, customers can now get exactly what they want for their specific business, Raghunath said.

This, along with the latest iGen6 technology, makes AVTR the preferred choice for truck buyers, he said. "We are certain to meet the business requirements of as many customers as possible to see the value in investing in these trucks which will eventually help them grow their business profitably," Raghunath said.