Rajive Kaul steps down from board of Nicco Parks

Rajive Kaul and his daughter Pallavi have stepped down from the board of Nicco Parks and Resorts Ltd, which runs a popular amusement park in the metropolis. Kauls' move comes after liquidator of Nicco Corporation, Vinod Kothari, approached the NCLT seeking their resignations, as the company, now in liquidation, holds 25 per cent stake in the park.

When contacted, Kaul said, "Both of us have resigned from the board in compliance with the court's order." Kaul and his family own 13 per cent shareholding in Nicco Parks, while 26 per cent is held by the West Bengal government. Presently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nicco Parks was formed 30 years ago in collaboration with the state government.