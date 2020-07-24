Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mphasis shares rally over 14 pc after Q1 earnings

Mphasis on Thursday reported a 3.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 275.1 crore for June 2020 quarter. The company's net profit stood at Rs 264.6 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:53 IST
Mphasis shares rally over 14 pc after Q1 earnings

Shares of IT firm Mphasis zoomed over 14 per cent on Friday after the company reported a 3.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for June 2020 quarter. The stock jumped 14.18 per cent to close at Rs 1,118.70 on the BSE. During the day, it increased by 19.75 per cent to Rs 1,173.30 -- its 52 week-high.

On the NSE, it zoomed 14.12 per cent to settle at Rs 1,118. Mphasis on Thursday reported a 3.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 275.1 crore for June 2020 quarter.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 264.6 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations grew 10.9 per cent to Rs 2,288.2 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,062.5 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company said it has registered USD 259 million worth of total contract value (TCV) wins in direct international business, including a large deal of USD 105 million. "We have had our best quarter ever of deal wins; which, in the current environment, is a testament to the strength of our service offerings and the hard work of Mphasis teams. This sets us up nicely to keep Mphasis on the growth path this year and gain further market share," Mphasis CEO and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Three COVID cases as S Africa women prepare for England tour

Three members of the South African womens cricket team tested positive for the COVID-19 virus ahead of assembling for a training camp to prepare of a proposed tour of England. Cricket South Africa on Friday said a total of 34 tests were con...

More German abattoir workers test positive for coronavirus

Thirty-one more workers at a German abattoir hit by a coronavirus outbreak in mid-June have this week tested positive, authorities said on Friday. Coronavirus outbreaks at several slaughterhouses in Germany have forced meatpacking plants to...

Provide sanitation, water, power supply to families displaced by Laxmi Market demolition: HC

The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government&#160;and its urban shelter improvement board, DUSIB, to ensure that the people displaced by the recent demolition at Laxmi Nagar Market area in east Delhi are provided proper sanitation f...

Tropical Storm Hanna forecast to strengthen; Gonzalo looms

Tropical Storm Hanna was expected to strengthen Friday as it moves toward the Texas coastline, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds, all while another tropical storm continued to approach the Caribbean. Hanna was l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020