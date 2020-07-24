Left Menu
Committee to frame solar power policy for Maharashtra

A separate company would be established for providing land for solar power projects with the creation of land bank, Raut said. Chairpersons and Managing Directors of state power utilities Mahavitaran, Mahapareshan and Mahanirmiti and Director General of Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) are members of the committee while deputy secretary/ joint secretary from the Energy Department is the member secretary, he said..

Maharashtra Energy Department has set up a committee to frame a solar power policy for the state. The high-power panel is headed by the Principal Secretary of the Energy Department, Energy Minister Nitin Raut said in a statement on Friday.

The committee will frame a comprehensive solar power policy with an aim to reduce dependence on thermal power and clear solar projects speedily through a single-window system, the minister said. A separate company would be established for providing land for solar power projects with the creation of land bank, Raut said.

