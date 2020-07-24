Several trains cancelled amid biweekly lockdown in Bengal

The Eastern and South Eastern Railway cancelled some special trains originating from Howrah and also arriving here on July 25 owing to complete lockdown announced by the West Bengal government, officials said on Friday. The 02023 Howrah-Patna and 02024 Patna-Howrah specials will remain cancelled on Saturday, an Eastern Railway official said.

The South Eastern Railway cancelled the 02074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah and 02073 Howrah- Bhubaneswar special trains on July 25 and July 29 owing to the twice a week statewide lockdown, an SER official said. The SER also cancelled 02021 HowrahBarbil superfast special train and the 02022 BarbilHowrah superfast special train on July 25 and July 29.

To control the spread of the coronavirus, the state government ordered a lockdown on July 23 and 25 during the present week and announced July 29 in the next week. It said that further lockdown dates would be announced later.