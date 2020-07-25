Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks need to raise and conserve capital in COVID time: former RBI deputy governor

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-07-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 19:34 IST
Banks need to raise and conserve capital in COVID time: former RBI deputy governor
According to him, both the government and RBI have announced a slew of measures to limit the debilitating effect of COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

Commercial banks of the country are required to raise capital at this juncture even if it is not needed as the COVID-19 pandemic has made the future uncertain, former deputy governor of RBI N S Vishwanathan said. He said that raising resources at the moment is essential as it might not be available or become exorbitant when actually needed.

"Banks are required to raise capital at the moment. They need to raise and conserve capital. This is because when it is needed, capital may not be available or become highly expensive," Vishwanathan said while speaking at a webinar organised by Enqube Collaboration.

According to him, both the government and RBI have announced a slew of measures to limit the debilitating effect of COVID-19. "However, the future is uncertain and the contraction of the economy is sure to happen," he said.

NPA levels of banks are sure to go up and the entire risk management mechanism will undergo a paradigm shift, Vishwanathan said. He said that banks are required to be adequately capitalised and the cost-to-income ratio has to be lowered.

MD&CEO of Punjab National Bank, S S S Mallikarjuna Rao, said that it is needed to maintain the quality of assets and raising capital. A sectoral assessment has to be done and there is also a need to assess the damage caused by COVID-19 pandemic, Rao said.

Challa Srinavasalu Setty, MD of SBI (digital and retail banking), said that the pandemic has impeded economic activity of the country. In such a scenario, business continuity plan (BCP) has been tested to the extreme, particularly on human resources, he said.

According to him, 91 per cent of SBI's transactions are outside the bank branches.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys to introduce clause in procurement process to promote local suppliers

The Railways is set to introduce a clause for promoting local content in its procurement process so that it gets more bids from local vendorssuppliers to give a boost to the governments mission Atma Nirbhar Bharat, a statement from the nati...

PM reviews micro credit scheme for street vendors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the implementation of a special micro-credit facility for street vendors, stressing that it should not be seen from the perspective of extending loans to them but as part of an outreach for ...

Haryana to host 2021 Khelo India Youth Games after Tokyo Olympics

Haryana will host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the states chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday. The Games will be held in Panchku...

Nepal registers 109 new coronavirus cases

Nepal registered 109 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to nearly 18,483, the health ministry said on Saturday. The new infections were confirmed after testing 4,075 specimens through Real-Time ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020