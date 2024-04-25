Left Menu

Gender therapy review reveals devastating impacts on teens

UN News | Updated: 25-04-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 20:19 IST
Gender therapy review reveals devastating impacts on teens
A top Human Rights Council-appointed expert has welcomed the decision by health authorities in Scotland and Wales to halt the use of puberty-blockers offered to children as part of gender transition services, amid a **sharp increase more widely in the number of teenage girls seeking such treatment** and concerns that it might disrupt brain development. The development is in line with several western European countries that have reportedly reduced access to similar gender identity treatments whose benefits were found to be "remarkably weak", according to a National Health Service (NHS) England-commissioned review, published on 10 April by consultant paediatrician Dr. Hilary Cass. UN Special Rapporteur Reem Alsalem also welcomed the commitment by the UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to implement the implications of the Cass Review. It "has...very clearly shown the **devastating consequences that policies on gender treatments have had on human rights of children** , including girls... **its implications go beyond the UK,"** said the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Ms. Alsalem. Tweet URL > UN_SPExperts ## **Referrals spike** The independent rights expert cited the Review's findings that between 2009 and 2016, the number of adolescent girls referred to NHS-England's service for gender distress – or dysphoria - increased from just 15 to 1,071. **These referrals "breached fundamental principles, such as the need to uphold the best interest of the child in all decisions that affect their lives** ", the Special Rapporteur insisted, while transgender rights groups have maintained that there are long waiting lists for treatment. ## **Mental anguish** Noting the **"extraordinarily high number of teenage girls" impacted by anxiety and depression** in recent years, Ms. Alsalem said it was crucially important that health authorities stopped "rapidly initiating permanent gender transition pathways that usually begin with puberty blockers, which **could cause temporary or permanent disruption to brain maturation** ". Instead, girls potentially seeking "gender affirming interventions" should be offered more holistic psychological support, protected by legislation that should ensure "transition does not become the only option that is acceptable to discuss with them". ## **'Detransition' support** The same opportunity for wider therapeutic support should also be available to "detransitioners" - individuals who have discontinued gender transitioning - "most of whom are girls", Ms. Alsalem maintained, in support of the Review's findings. " **Far too long, the suffering of this group of children and adults has been ignored or discounted.** The report's findings and recommendation signals that they have been heard, seen, and that their specific needs have been recognised." ## **Toxic debate** According to Dr Cass's report, "many more" young girls are being referred for gender transition treatment today, marking a distinct change from the past, when most requests for medical help came from adolescent boys. Reiterating an earlier call for tolerance regarding discussions surrounding gender treatments amid a "toxicity of the debate" identified by the Cass Review, Special Rapporteur Alsalem stressed that **researchers and academics who expressed their views should not be "silenced, threatened or intimidated"**. Special Rapporteurs are not UN staff and are independent from any government or organization. They serve in their individual capacity and receive no salary for their work.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024