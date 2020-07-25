Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trade unions seek President's intervention in providing relief to workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 20:25 IST
Trade unions seek President's intervention in providing relief to workers
The unions have demanded to issue smart ID cards to all workers linked with their Aadhaar card which should be useful for social security benefits.         Image Credit: ANI

Ten central trade unions have urged President Ram Nath Kovind to direct the Centre and respective state governments to take pro-labour measures for improving the condition of workers hit by disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter dated July 24, the unions claimed the "sudden and unplanned national lockdown" imposed by the Government of India affected working people. Migrant workers were the worst hit.

"We urge you (President of India Ram Nath Kovind) as the Constitutional Head of the Government of India to direct Central and state governments for reliefs (for workers)," the 10 trade unions said in the letter submitted to the President.

The unions are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. They said that the Centre and states should be directed to adequately compensate the dependents of those migrant workers who lost their lives due to sudden lockdown affected from March 25, 2020.

The governments must provide free ration to all non-income- tax-paying people for the next six months, irrespective of whether they hold any ration card.

A person who is not paying income tax to be paid an amount of Rs 7,500 per month for the next six months and pension of Rs 3,000 per month linked to cost of living to all above 60 years of age;

The unions have demanded to issue smart ID cards to all workers linked with their Aadhaar card which should be useful for social security benefits.

They should also be directed to cancel the privatisation plan of public sector enterprises and services including state transport, LIC, banks, insurance, coal, BPCL, Air India, airports, telecom, ports and dock and municipal services etc.

The unions further asked to increase budgetary allocation for implementation of National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, and the daily wage should be enhanced from Rs 202 to Rs 500.

Some of the other demands of the unions include withdrawing the reported proposal to convert 41 ordnance factories into a corporation and then to privatise the same and to convert the Army Base Workshops

They demanded the withdrawal of the move for the corporatisation of railway production units and handing over 109 railway routes to private sector and privatization of railway stations, and put on hold any labour law amendments through the codification of all labour laws into four codes

The unions have also asked the President to direct the Centre and states to launch a drive to recover loans from willful defaulters, by using criminal prosecution and invest in and expand health, education and agriculture.

The unions said the above measure will help improve the condition of the workers across the country.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

NBT distributes 500 mythological books for COVID patients in Ghaziabad

The National Book Trust has provided 500 books for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad, the district magistrate said on Saturday. Accepting the district administrations request, the state-run publishing house has provided the books ...

Punjab CM hails Canada's move of not recognising 'Referendum 2020'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday welcomed Canadas decision not to recognise the results of Referendum 2020 being organised by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice SFJ. Referendum 2020 is a campaign by the SFJ for a sep...

1989 villages in 19 Karna districts identified as flood prone

The Karnataka government on Saturday said it has identified 1,989 villages and over 51 lakh people in 19 districts as flood-prone, as it prepares to face the ongoing rainy season. In 19 districts, about 1,989 villages have been identified o...

ER cancels special trains due to lockdown in Bengal on July 29

The Eastern Railway ER on Saturday cancelled special trains that were scheduled to originate from or arrive at some stations in West Bengal on July 29 in view of a lockdown announced in the state on that date to stem the rise in COVID-19 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020