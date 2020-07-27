PTC India Financial Services to get tax refund of Rs 135 cr

PTC India Financial Services said on Monday that the Income Tax Department has processed its return of income for the assessment year 2019-20 (financial year 2018-19) and determined a refund of Rs 134.91 crore. The amount includes an interest of Rs 5.81 crore. "The above refund is expected to be received shortly and will be utilised in financing sustainable and environmental-friendly infrastructure projects related to green energy, water sewage treatment plants and electric vehicle charging stations," the company said in a statement.

PTC India Financial Services is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Ltd. The company offers an array of financial products to infrastructure companies in the entire energy value chain and other infrastructure industries. It also provides fee-based services like loan syndication and underwriting. At 10:25 am, PTC India Financial Services was trading 2.14 per cent lower on BSE Ltd at Rs 14.61 per share. (ANI)