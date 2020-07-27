Left Menu
Development News Edition

Persistent Systems reports 9 pc rise in net profit; revenue jumps 17 pc

Without sharing details on the total contract value closed for the quarter, he said the company has a good pipeline of deals it is bidding for and hopes to maintain the momentum.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:11 IST
Persistent Systems reports 9 pc rise in net profit; revenue jumps 17 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Mid-size IT firm Persistent Systems has reported a 9 per cent growth in its net profit to Rs 90 crore for the June 2020 quarter, helped by increase in revenues despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pune-headquartered company had posted a net profit of Rs 82.47 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it has said in a BSE filing.

Its revenues jumped over 17 per cent to Rs 1,012 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 862 crore a year ago, the company added. Persistent Systems CEO Christopher O'Connor told PTI that the company hopes to maintain the momentum as the company has a good pipeline of deals.

He added that the firm has rolled back the salary cuts for the senior management, and will be looking at achieving other milestones through the course of the year to initiate other measures, including a re-look at annual salary hikes. A slew of Indian IT companies are reporting a setback to business because of the pandemic, as overseas clients delay work due to issues of their own and also cut on discretionary spends that has affected new contracts.

O'Connor said a quick shift to ensure all the 11,000 staff work from home, coupled with deal wins, has helped the company post 17 per cent rise in revenue during the quarter. Without sharing details on the total contract value closed for the quarter, he said the company has a good pipeline of deals it is bidding for and hopes to maintain the momentum. Its top customer, IBM, contributes over 23 per cent of the revenues, and the healthcare and the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) segments are also doing well, he said adding that IBM's revenue grew 6.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while the same for BFSI was 5 per cent and healthcare was 6 per cent.

He, however, said there can be "surprises" in the future because of the overall economic environment and the COVID-19 situation, and the company is conscious of the same. Higher utilisation of the staff was among the factors that led to an increase in operating margin to 10.4 per cent, he said adding that the margins will be stable in the near term and the company is targeting to increase it to 12 per cent in the long term.

The total number of employees went up to 10,829 in June as against 10,632 a year ago, and the company's chief executive officer said it has hired people across the board. The company's shares on Monday was trading 12.44 per cent up at Rs 869.3 apiece on the BSE during the day..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt has taken adequate steps to handle COVID-19 cases, says HC

The Delhi High Court Monday said the AAP government has taken adequate steps like increasing the number of ambulances, augmenting the capacity of helplines, ramping up testing facilities, and creating plasma banks to handle the COVID-19 cas...

Online LSAT-India 2020 Exam Completed Successfully For Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) Results in Mid-August

27th July 2020, Sonipat The First ever fully Online, Remote-Proctored and AI-Enabled LSAT--India 2020 Test has been successfully completed today on 26 July for admission to the Jindal Global Law School JGLS. Started on 19 July, LSAT--India ...

Tanzania opposition leader who survived 2017 gun attack to return from exile

A Tanzanian opposition leader and potential presidential candidate said on Monday he had started his return journey to the East African nation, days after police warned his supporters against gathering unlawfully to welcome him. Tundu Lissu...

Six absconders held in J-K's Poonch

Police have arrested six absconders, including a woman, who were wanted in separate cases in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said on Monday. The six had been evading arrest for 6-13 years, they said.Several police teams conduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020