India hands over 10 diesel locomotives to Bangladesh

India hands over 10 diesel locomotives to BangladeshPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:58 IST
India on Monday handed over 10 broad-gauge diesel locomotives to Bangladesh, strengthening the neighbouring country's railway infrastructure
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flagged off the locomotives online in the presence of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and several dignitaries from across the border
The physical location of the handover was the Gede station of the Eastern Railways in West Bengal's Nadia district and the receiving station was Darshana in Bangladesh.
