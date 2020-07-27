Online LSAT-India 2020 Exam Completed Successfully For Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) Results in Mid-August

27th July 2020, Sonipat: The First ever fully Online, Remote-Proctored and AI-Enabled LSAT--India 2020 Test has been successfully completed today on 26 July for admission to the Jindal Global Law School (JGLS). Started on 19 July, LSAT--India 2020 exam was conducted on 6 different days testing approximately 6,000 students aspiring to join JGLS in different academic programmes. Jindal Global Law School was the first law school in India to accept LSAT--India Exam for admissions since its inception in 2009. RESULTS IN AUGUST SECOND WEEK LSAT--India Results are expected in the second week of August. This Test is owned and administered by Law School Admission Council (LSAC) Pennsylvania USA and conducted in India by their affiliate Pearson VUE.

A SUCCESSFUL EXAM IN COVID TIMES Professor (Dr.) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University and Founding Dean of Jindal Global Law School expressed great satisfaction and observed: "LSAT--India 2020 Exam has been a great success. These are extraordinary times when the world of higher education and universities have been challenged by the COVID-19 global pandemic. I am most delighted to share with you that the entire admissions process of all our schools have been proceeding very smoothly. The successful conduct of the LSAT-India admissions test for admission to the Jindal Global Law School demonstrates the inherent sense of resilience in the higher education system. Most of the registered students successfully completing the Test in an Online and Remote-Proctored exam format proves our decision to go Online as the best and indeed the only safe option that is available. We were conscious of the inherent safety, security and well-being of the students and their concerns relating to health became paramount in our decision to go ahead with the AI-Enabled, Remote-Proctored LSAT entrance exam. We are starting our classes on 1st September and a successful conduct of LSAT exam will prove instrumental in bringing the best talent around the country and the world to our classrooms." 6651 STUDENTS REGISTERED FOR THE TEST A total of 6651 students paid the LSAT-India Test Fee and registered themselves for the exam. Out of this, maximum 5706 candidates registered for the 5-year BA/BBALLB programme, 686 students for 3-year LLB and another 259 candidates for 1-year LLM programme. These students have appeared in the online test on six days during 19-26 July. STUDENT EXPERIENCES: EASY TO MODERATE DIFFICULTY LEVEL, NO TECHNICAL ISSUES Srishti Varma of JSS Private School Dubai, UAE who took the test on 24 July at her home in UAE said - "LSAT-India 2020 held online this year was a very well conducted exam and personally I didn’t face any issues related to IT or connectivity. The test was not very difficult and at the same time not very easy, the time allotted for each section is 35 minutes and I was able to finish the sections 2-3 minutes before time. I wouldn’t say it was lengthy." FLAWLESS EXAM Raghav Kapur, a class 12 pass-out of The Doon School, Dehradun shared his feedback - "In the face of an unprecedented pandemic, we, the students of the batch of 2020 have a bigger burden on our heads, college admissions. With the future being as uncertain as it is, all of us are scrambling to secure seats at our desired and colleges. It is truly reassuring to see universities like the OP Jindal Global University stepping up with Pearson VUE testing solutions to provide us with the opportunity to gain those coveted seats. LSAT-India this year was delivered via an online proctored exam and I say with great pleasure that the exam experience was flawless. From the timely support when the browser wouldn’t open up to the uninterrupted testing period, it felt as though I was giving the exam in a centre with no distractions or complications. The questions were well balanced, with a mix of easy and challenging ones and the ability to highlight, strikethrough and easily navigate between questions allowed for seamless test taking. Overall, I feel that the LSAT-India exam was held in a fair, honest and precise manner at a time when travelling to a centre and giving a human proctored test would be almost impossible for many of us." HELPFUL ADMISSION OFFICE OF JGLS Archit Kohli of Ryan International School, Rohini, Delhi wrote the test for admission to BBALLB programme on 26 July. He said - "My exam went quite well. All the sections were of moderate level. I expect a good score." He also appreciated JGLS Admission Officers who helped him in the process.

SECTIONAL TIME LIMIT Siya Ahuja who completed class 12th in humanities from Bal Vikas School Panipat, Haryana said, "I had my LSAT exam on 22nd of July 2020. The LSAT exam was quite nice but I faced some issue in the allotted sectional time limit. Analytical reasoning to me was the best section followed by Logical reasoning sections and then Reading Comprehension. The overall exam was very well set to check the aptitude of future lawyers." EASY TO MODERATE PAPER & USER FRIENDLY INTERFACE Karan Gandhi from Delhi who studied in Army Public School Pune wrote the LSAT exam on 22 July. He said, "I was really very worried about my examination. But when I saw the questions they were adequate to solve. English comprehension was lengthy but I solved it. And I am pretty happy. Overall the paper was good and I am expecting myself in JGLS." Yukti Gupta, another resident of Delhi who completed schooling from Amity International School, Noida said, "As an aspiring lawyer, I wish to be admitted to the BALLB programme at JGLS. The Analytical Reasoning section had reasonably easy questions that could be solved with simple tricks. Both sections of Logical Reasoning were quite time consuming but I was able to answer all questions to my best ability. The passages in the Reading Comprehension section were a little strenuous but good concentration and a clear mind frame helped me solve them easily. I was able to take the exam in a smooth manner only because of the user friendly interface and the team's constant support." COMFORTABLE RESCHEDULING & STUDENT FRIENDLY TEST Rolina Cruz from Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) who completed ISC 2020 exam from Sacred Heart International School, Pammam, Marthamdam said, "I felt very comfortable in taking my LSAT exam in a home proctored manner amid COVID-19 situations. I would thank the consortium for coming up with an excellent alternative. I didn't come across any technical issues during my exam. I would extend my heartfelt gratitude for rescheduling my exam when I couldn't write it on my appointed date due to lack of internet connection. I felt the exam to be easy in overall. Logical and Analytical reasoning to be easy and Reading Comprehension to be a medium one. Overall the exam set up was student friendly and comfortable." STANDARDISED TEST Aishwary Yash of St. Michael's Patna sent a message that "I had the opportunity to take the LSAT India test and it was everything I had expected. I was already informed by my colleagues and my seniors that LSAT was a standardised test but after solving the mocks few days ago I came to know what I actually meant. I was really impressed by the way this test only tests those skills of a student which are required in the field of law. The questions in the LSAT India were also up to the mark with a variety of difficulty levels." Similar views about the exam were shared by students like Samarth Talwar of Air Force Bal Bharti School, Delhi and Divesh Gupta of DAV School Gurgaon who believed the exam to be easy. LENGTHY READING COMPREHENSION Some students believed the Reading Comprehension section of the test to be lengthy and time consuming and some students couldn't finish that section due to paucity of time. Anshula Shreshth from Varanasi (UP) who studied in Guru Nanak English School, Varanasi said, "I was really very worried about my examination. But when I saw the questions they were very easy to solve. Analytical was a bit tricky but I enjoyed solving it. The length of Reading Comprehension was making me afraid of it but when I started reading it, that was very easy to understand. Overall the paper was good." Muskan Goyal of The Millennium School Panipat took the test on the very first day of 19 July said, "Reading comprehension was bit of a hurdle for me. I found it somewhat lengthy and faced time problem but I managed it." NO TECHNICAL GLITCHES, SHORT BUT TRICKY REASONING QUESTIONS Vibhor Jain of DPS Panipat Refinery said, "I felt very satisfied after appearing for LSAT EXAM and did not face any technical difficulties." Vaibhav Jakhar who passed class 12th from Prince Academy of Higher Education in Sikar, Rajasthan, Yugal Jain and Manav Gupta both of SD Vidya Mandir Panipat also found the difficulty level from easy to moderate. Ishika Singla of same school in Panipat said that the questions were short but tricky.

Many students from different parts of the country expressed a lot of satisfaction and they are all waiting for results to join JGLS.