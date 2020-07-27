Drinking Water and Sanitation secretary Parameswaran Iyer resigns
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has accepted the resignation of lyer with effect from August 21, 2020, the order said. Iyer, a 1981-batch IAS officer (retired) of Uttar Pradesh cadre and well-known sanitation specialist, was in February this year given one-year extension, for the second time, till April 30, 2021.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:13 IST
Drinking Water and Sanitation secretary Parameswaran Iyer has tendered his resignation from the post, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has accepted the resignation of lyer with effect from August 21, 2020, the order said.
Iyer, a 1981-batch IAS officer (retired) of Uttar Pradesh cadre and well-known sanitation specialist, was in February this year given one-year extension, for the second time, till April 30, 2021. Iyer was in 2016 appointed to the post on a contractual basis.
He was given one-year extension as the Secretary of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, spearheading the government's ambitious Swachh Bharat initiative, in 2019. Iyer had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2009. He had also worked as Senior Rural Water Sanitation Specialist at the United Nations.
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh governor orders probe by one-member commission into Kanpur ambush, police encounter with Vikas Dubey: UP government ASHASH
Rain, thundershowers with lightning very likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh
Some Uttar Pradesh places likely to receive rainfall: MeT department
Uttar Pradesh reports 1,685 new COVID-19 cases
1,656 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh