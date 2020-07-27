Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks should raise capital proactively: RBI Governor

The resilience of Indian banking in the face of macroeconomic shocks was tested through macro stress tests which attempt to assess the impact of cumulative shocks on banks' balance sheet and generate projections of gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratios and capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRARs) over a one-year horizon under a baseline and three adverse -- medium, severe and very severe -- scenarios, the report said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:57 IST
Banks should raise capital proactively: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday advised banks to proactively raise capital and not wait for a difficult situation to arise amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Banks are staring at a risk of soaring bad loans due to the coronavirus crisis and would therefore require capital to survive. "In fact, I have already advised banks and the NBFCs to undertake COVID stress tests and raise capital ahead of the curve rather than waiting for a situation to arise, and these are the issues which we are constantly working on in RBI," Das said at a CII event. As per the latest Financial Stability Report (FSR) released by the Reserve Bank, gross non-performing assets of all banks may jump to 12.5 per cent by the end of this fiscal under the baseline scenario, from 8.5 per cent in March 2020. "If the macroeconomic environment worsens further, the ratio may escalate to 14.7 per cent under the very severely stressed scenario," the report released last week said. The resilience of Indian banking in the face of macroeconomic shocks was tested through macro stress tests which attempt to assess the impact of cumulative shocks on banks' balance sheet and generate projections of gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratios and capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRARs) over a one-year horizon under a baseline and three adverse -- medium, severe and very severe -- scenarios, the report said. Earlier this month, Das had said building buffers and raising capital will be crucial not only to ensure credit flow but also to build resilience in the financial system. "In such a situation, it has become a lot more important that the banks have to improve their governance, sharpen their risk management skills and banks have to raise capital on an anticipatory basis instead of waiting for a situation to arise. "Proactively, it is necessary for both public and private sector banks to build up adequate capital buffers," Das had said. The economic impact of the pandemic -- due to lockdowns and anticipated post lockdown compression in growth -- may result in higher non-performing assets and capital erosion of banks, he had said.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Walgreens CEO Pessina to step down, become executive chair

Walgreens Stefano Pessina will step down as CEO and become executive chairman once the drugstore chain finds a replacement for him. The current executive chairman, former McDonalds CEO Jim Skinner, will remain on the board after Pessina tak...

Sanjay Dutt's release: Rajiv Gandhi case convict moves HC

A convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking details related to the early release of actor Sanjay Dutt, who was convicted in the 1993 Bombay serial bomb blasts case. A G Perarivalan at the ag...

Melania Trump announces Rose Garden 'renewal' project

Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration. The first lady says Monday in a statement that decades of use and ch...

NSCN(IM) cadres among 5 held in robbery case

Five people, including two NSCN IM cadres, were arrested in connection with the robbery of a courier service company office here five days ago, a senior police officer said on Monday. A gang of four armed men had robbed the office and fled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020