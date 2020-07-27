Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to go ahead with divestment of 23 PSUs cleared by Cabinet: Sitharaman

The government is working on completing the stake sale process of about 23 public sector companies whose divestment has already been cleared by the Cabinet, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. Of this, Rs 1.20 lakh crore will come from disinvestment of public sector undertakings and another Rs 90,000 crore from stake sale in financial institutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 20:16 IST
Govt to go ahead with divestment of 23 PSUs cleared by Cabinet: Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI

The government is working on completing the stake sale process of about 23 public sector companies whose divestment has already been cleared by the Cabinet, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. The minister also said she would soon meet small finance firms and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to review the credit being extended by them to businesses. Sitharaman, in a conversation with Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal, said the government as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package had announced opening up of all sectors for private participation. "The final call as to which are the sectors which are going to be called 'strategic' is not made yet, that has to be announced and I can't preempt what announcement is likely to come. "But in those sectors which we are going to call strategic, the private will obviously be allowed to come in but the public sectors will be limited to a maximum of four units," she said. She said this would lead to consolidation of public sector undertakings (PSUs) as well as scaling up of their operations. Talking about disinvestment plans, the minister said the government wants to sell stake in public sector companies at a time when it fetches the right price.

"There are already nearly 22-23 such PSUs which have been cleared by the Cabinet for disinvestment. The intent is clear that at least for those which had already been cleared by the Cabinet, we will have to disinvest," Sitharaman said. For the 2020-21 fiscal, the government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 2.10 lakh crore. Of this, Rs 1.20 lakh crore will come from disinvestment of public sector undertakings and another Rs 90,000 crore from stake sale in financial institutions. With regard to extending credit to the industry, Sitharaman said under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can avail loans. As of July 23, 2020, the total amount sanctioned under the 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme by public and private sector banks stands at Rs 1,30,491.79 crore, of which Rs 82,065.01 crore has already been disbursed. "Now I am pushing the banks saying that it's not their risk, we have taken the risk on ourselves, they should now facilitate the process... "We have very clearly told banks that they are not going to sit on judgement of anybody's viability. Now it is the question of giving them resources, hand holding them so that they survive," Sitharaman added.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia reports 1,492 new coronavirus cases; CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

United Bank for Africa announces appointments CEOs of six countries

United Bank for Africa Plc UBA UBAgroup.com, the leading pan-African financial services institution, announced the appointments of Rokia Hacko, Chioma Mang, Chinedu Obeta, Bode Aregbesola, Kingsley Ulinfun and Usman Isiaka as chief executiv...

De Lille sounds warning on need to root out corruption in construction sector

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Patricia De Lille, says work being done on infrastructure projects across the country have the potential to contribute significantly to job creation and governments overall economic recovery plan. H...

Eskom’s non-executive director Sifiso Dabengwa resigned

Eskoms non-executive director, Sifiso Dabengwa, has resigned.Eskoms interim board chairperson, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, announced Dabengwas resignation in a statement on Monday.Mr Dabengwa tendered his letter of resignation to the Mini...

KZN Premier emphasises importance of COVID-19 patients being quarantined

The storm is here. It is with us now, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala warned on Sunday.He said that given the rate at which COVID-19 infections are growing in the province, everything needs to be done to save lives. Zikalala emphasised...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020