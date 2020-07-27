Left Menu
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the construction and beautification work is progressing for the Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 crore to showcase the historic city. Adityanath was on a short visit to Ayodhya to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the temple. Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh thanked Gadkari for taking initiative for construction and beautification of bypass..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 20:25 IST
Construction, beautification work on for Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 cr: Gadkari
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the construction and beautification work is progressing for the Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 crore to showcase the historic city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the city to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple on August 5.

"Sri Ram is a symbol of our culture and heritage. Ram Janmabhoomi temple's construction will begin soon. For beautification- and construction-related works of the Ayodhya bypass, NHAI has sanctioned a project worth Rs 55 crore," Gadkari said in a video message. The road transport and highways minister added that the bypass will "showcase Ayodhya's beauty to visitors from the country and abroad".

The bypass connecting Ayodhya will be 16-km long. However, the exact locations the bypass would be connecting could not be provided by the NHAI. He said the Rs 55-crore project, sanctioned on the request of Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh, includes a bypass construction work of Rs 40 crore and beautification of Rs 15 crore.

"Special trees will be planted and Ayodhya will be beautified," the minister said. "The present progress of the civil work is nearly 30 per cent at present date," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Ayodhya and placed the idols of Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan on the new 'asans' at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site. Adityanath was on a short visit to Ayodhya to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the temple.

Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh thanked Gadkari for taking initiative for construction and beautification of bypass.

