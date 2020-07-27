Left Menu
Development News Edition

Growth depends on social norms, political culture, institutions; not just economic policies: Basu

Economic growth of a country depends on social norms, political culture and institutions, and these are deteriorating in India visibly from 2016, former Wolrd Bank chief economist said on Monday, emphasising that if these trends are not reversed then Indian dream will come to an end.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:32 IST
Growth depends on social norms, political culture, institutions; not just economic policies: Basu

Economic growth of a country depends on social norms, political culture and institutions, and these are deteriorating in India visibly from 2016, former Wolrd Bank chief economist said on Monday, emphasising that if these trends are not reversed then Indian dream will come to an end. Participating in a webinar organised by the Institute for Human Development, Basu charged that the breakdown of social cohesion is beginning to hurt India.

"India's sharp economic slowdown started two years before the COVID-19 pandemic. The economy does not rely on economic policy alone. "The economy depends on social norms, on political culture, on institutions and on morals. And these are deteriorating in India visibly from 2016 and almost in tandem with the drop in growth," he said.

Basu, a professor of economics at Cornell University and former chief economic adviser to the finance ministry during the UPA regime, said that India's growth rate is coming down. In 2006, India was among the top three fastest-growing economies, India was beginning to look like East Asian economies, adding that now, India is 43rd fastest-growing economy in the world, Basu stated.

The eminent economist also alleged that Uttar Pradesh is an example of a break down of social cohesion in India. "What happened in the last 2-3 years in Uttar Pradesh is disturbing. The breakdown in law and order and rise in bigotry, the preaching of hatred against the minority, the silencing of dissent, goes against India's own tradition," he alleged.

Talking about the handling of India's COVID-19 pandemic, Basu said that India's poor management of the pandemic and economy worries him. "Clearly (nationwide) lockdown has not worked...we did lockdown without a supportive plan," he said.

Basu pointed out that India's savings and investment rates are going down since 2009-10 when it was 38 per cent. Basu also said that health and education sectors are going to grow post COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked his views on monetisation of the budget deficit, he said he is in favour of monetisation of the budget deficit because it is a very special situation..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq PM orders probe after 2 protesters killed in clashes

Iraqs prime minister said Monday he had ordered an investigation into the killing of two anti-government protesters, saying security forces were not authorized to fire a single bullet toward the demonstrators. Twenty-one protesters were als...

Centre should clear WB's dues to help state tackle COVID-19 effectively: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate the clearance of the states financial dues on the Centre, and said it would help her government fight the COVID-19 pandemic more effectiv...

Facebook sues EU antitrust regulator for excessive data requests

Facebook is suing EU antitrust regulators for seeking information beyond what is necessary, including highly personal details, for their investigations into the companys data and marketplace, the U.S. social media group said on Monday. Face...

Governor pays rich tributes to former President Kalam

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday paid rich tributes to former President A P J Abdul Kalam on his fifth death anniversary and recalled his stellar contributions to the country. Kalam always emphasised on building a beauti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020