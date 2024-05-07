Left Menu

UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Chaudhary Calls Rahul and Priyanka 'Fair-Weather Leaders'

UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Chaudhary called Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi "seasonal leaders" who only appear during elections. He claimed BJP's victory in 10 UP constituencies in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it. Chaudhary predicted BJP candidates' wins in Amethi and Rae Bareli, where Smriti Irani and Dinesh Pratap Singh are contesting against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi respectively.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 07-05-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh Bhupendra Chaudhary on Tuesday termed the Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ''seasonal leaders'' and said people of the state do not like such people.

After a meeting with party workers in Amethi, Chaudhary said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi can only be seen during elections.

''I know their character, I am not going to fall for any of their traps, they are seasonal people,'' he told reporters.

The BJP leader claimed, ''It is clear from the trends coming from all the 10 seats that the Bharatiya Janata Party is getting a huge victory.'' Voting was held in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chaudhary said he has always stood with people in times of happiness and sorrow.

''Today, on his (PM's) strength, the BJP is winning the elections with huge margins in all 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh,'' he added.

Choudhary said that in Amethi and Rae Bareli, BJP candidates would win with huge margins.

While Union minister Smriti Irani is seeking re-election from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh is pitted against Rahul Gandhi in the neighbouring Rae Bareli. Voting in Rae Bareli and Amethi will take place in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

