In a first, consignment of mini-trucks sent to Bangladesh by rail: Official

The North Eastern Railway has achieved a new feat in rail transportation with the first consignment of 51 Tata Ace mini-trucks being dispatched for Bangladesh, an official said on Monday. The mini-trucks left from Haldi Nagar railway station of Izzatnagar division on Sunday, Chief PRO, NER, Pankaj Singh said.

"It is a great achievement for NE Railway as earlier Tata Ace mini-trucks were transported to Bangladesh by road. It is because of the aggressive marketing as well as the efforts of the newly formed Business Development Unit that NE Railway got the opportunity," he said. "On one hand, the railways is providing safe and fast transportation and on the other hand it is also helping in raising exports. The consignment will reach Benapole railway station in Bangladesh, most probably on Tuesday." The trade will strengthen the economic relations with Bangladesh which is also good for the environment in comparison to roadways, he said, adding that rail transportation is low in carbon emission.

Railway services will encourage traders and businesses to consider India for import purposes owing to low transportation cost of products, the CPRO added. Earlier in the day, 10 locomotives were handed over to Bangladesh at an approximate cost of Rs 60 crore, which is being borne by the Union government.