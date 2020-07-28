Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Upcoming road projects may shift towards PPP as govt funds getting impacted due to COVID-19'

On the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown on the business, Mhaiskar said the company is back to 70-80 per cent of pre-COVID-19 toll collections and all its construction sites are now operational. A nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:01 IST
'Upcoming road projects may shift towards PPP as govt funds getting impacted due to COVID-19'
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

With the government finances getting adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a shift towards PPP-based road projects, a top IRB Infrastructure official said. Addressing the company's 22nd annual meeting virtually, the company's Chairman and Managing Director Virendra Mhaiskar said the firm will focus on BOT (build-operate-transfer)-based projects.

"The (coronavirus) pandemic has impacted government finances for foreseeable future, and, hence, the upcoming awards will likely shift more in favour of public-private partnership (PPP) model such as BOT or toll-operate-transfer (TOT) projects that are funded by private players, and away from the current hybrid annuity and EPC (engineering-procurement-construction) models which put the onus of funding entirely on the government," Mhaiskar said. He further said BOT will continue to be the company's preferred mode. Mhaiskar added, "Our sense is that the competition in this segment will remain reasonable allowing for meaningful internal rate of return." While the company will focus on BOT, it will selectively bid for TOT and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects as well. On the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown on the business, Mhaiskar said the company is back to 70-80 per cent of pre-COVID-19 toll collections and all its construction sites are now operational.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. While the construction activities were stalled completely, the government had allowed toll collection from April 20. The company, which launched the country's first public infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in 2017, launched its second Rs 4,400-crore private InvIT along with Singapore's Sovereign Wealth Fund GIC in February 2020.

"In the first key development for 2019-20, we closed this transaction in February 2020 and received first tranche of capital infusion amounting to Rs 3,753 crore, which was deployed for part deleveraging and balance as equity towards construction commitments. These InvIT units are now valued at Rs 13,000 crore as per third-party independent valuer – where IRB owns 51 per cent stake," Mhaiskar added. He noted that with this cashflow, the enhanced platform will allow the company to pursue accelerated growth in the months and years to come.

The capital, invested thus far, will continue to provide returns on continued long-term basis as the portfolio matures and grows further. We have accordingly proposed a 50 per cent dividend for 2019-20. We look forward to business getting back to normal soon and promising times ahead with meaningful awards going forward. The company reported a 15 per cent decline in its profit after tax in 2019-20 to Rs 721 crore due to the lockdown. In 2018-19, it had reported a profit of Rs 850 crore.

The company's consolidated income was marginally up by 2 per cent in 2019-20 to Rs 7,047 crore from Rs 6,903 crore in 2018-19..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

'Your character stood out for me': Kohli to Mayank Agarwal

Your character stood out for me than the number of runs you scored, said India skipper Virat Kohli while explaining his decision to give opening Mayank Agarwal a Test debut in the 2018-19 Australia series. Mayank Agarwal had made his Test d...

World Hepatitis Day: Study says 31-55 age group most vulnerable

People in the age bracket of 31-55 years were found to be the most vulnerable group to hepatitis in an internal study conducted by a Gurgaon-based laboratory, and released on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day Tuesday. CORE Diagnostics, an...

Kriti Sanon thanks fans for birthday wishes, urges them to do 'good deed' for her

A day after she celebrated her 30th birthday with her near and dear ones, actor Kriti Sanon on Tuesday thanked her fans for their heartwarming birthday greetings and messages. Sanon took to social media to share a statement thanking her fan...

Fino Payments Bank aims to double gold loan sourcing to Rs 2,000cr in FY21

Fino Payments Bank on Tuesday said it aims to double its gold loan sourcing business to Rs 2,000 crore in the current financial year on the back of rural demand. The payments bank said it is in talks with in few NBFCs to source gold loans o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020