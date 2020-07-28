Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fertiliser companies to post healthy profitability in FY21: Icra

However, the report said with market collections being much better than the prior periods, the liquidity position of the phosphatic fertiliser companies is expected to be much better given a smaller component 30 per cent of their overall realisation coming from the subsidy. Urea players, however, would witness a significant increase in the working capital borrowings as subsidy forms a major portion of 70 per cent of their realisations.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 17:00 IST
Fertiliser companies to post healthy profitability in FY21: Icra

Fertiliser companies are expected to register healthy profitability in the current financial year due to the robust fertiliser off-take by the farmers in the first quarter coupled with strong growth visible across segments, according to a report. The urea fertiliser sales volume witnessed an annual growth of 69 per cent, Di-Ammonium Phosphate (115 per cent), Complexes (120 per cent), Muriate of Potash (70 per cent) and Single Super Phosphate (43 per cent), Icra Ratings said in a report.

Icra in its report stated that in the initial phase of the lockdown, dispatches were affected due to the shortage of labour and shutdown of a few fertiliser plants located in the integrated chemical complexes. However, with relaxations provided by the local authorities and safety norms implemented by the companies, the operations were restored in April.

Moreover, fertiliser production and dispatches remained largely unaffected owing to their classifications as essential commodities, it added. During the first quarter, robust growth in fertiliser off-take was witnessed mostly because farmers wanted to stock fertilisers early in order to avoid shortages in case implementation of lockdowns that could have hampered the availability later in the season, Icra Group Head and Senior Vice President K Ravichandran said.

"Additionally, with the government transferring funds under various schemes, the purchasing power of farmers also improved with cash in hand which could have also supported fertiliser off-take. "As a result of robust volume growth, the fertiliser companies are expected to post healthy profits in first quarter 2021," Ravichandran added. Phosphatic fertiliser companies will be major beneficiaries of the volume growth as the sales volume for this particular segment has nearly doubled in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to the same period of previous fiscal, while raw material prices have remained subdued, he noted. With healthy monsoon forecasted, sales should remain buoyant in the rest of the year as well, albeit not maintained at the elevated levels of the first quarter, he said, adding that the market collections for companies also have been healthy as well resulting in easing of the liquidity pressure in the fertiliser companies.

The subsidy inflow from the government, however, has been slow after a sizeable chunk being paid out in April, said the report. The subsidy inflow in May and June has been low and the working capital borrowings of the companies are expected to rise given the increase in the fertiliser sales volume not being supported by an equivalent increase in the subsidy payout by the government. However, the report said with market collections being much better than the prior periods, the liquidity position of the phosphatic fertiliser companies is expected to be much better given a smaller component 30 per cent of their overall realisation coming from the subsidy.

Urea players, however, would witness a significant increase in the working capital borrowings as subsidy forms a major portion of 70 per cent of their realisations. Going forward, the subsidy budget for financial year 2021 is expected to remain inadequate to meet requirements for the year, resulting in an increase in the backlog for the industry, it said. Thus, toward the second half of financial year 2021, Icra expects the working capital borrowings for the fertilisers companies to increase resulting in the moderation of the credit profile.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon steps up competition in UK online grocery sales with faster, free delivery

Amazon will begin free and same-day deliveries of groceries in London for its Prime members from Tuesday, as it looks to cash in on fast-growing demand for buying essentials online, a trend that has been boosted by the coronavirus lockdown....

5 Pakistani commandos killed in raid on militant hideout

Police in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a raid on a suspected militant hideout, resulting in a firefight in which five anti-terrorism commandos and two civilians were killedThe incident took place in Chilas, a city of Diamer di...

Tripura: Sepahijala district magistrate tests COVID-positive

Sepahijala district magistrate Chandra Kumar Jamatia tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Jamatia said that after noticing symptoms of COVID-19, he visited a hospital for a swab test, and the report came in as positive.I was having feve...

Swimming federation mulls training camp outside India if pools remain out of bounds

The Swimming Federation of India on Tuesday said it will look to organise a training camp for its Olympic hopefuls outside the country if pools are not permitted to reopen in the third phase of relaxations to end the COVID-19 lockdown. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020