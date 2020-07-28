A-Class Marble bringing in 50 years of expertise in the marble Industry

Being one of the leading marble & stone importers of the country, A-Class Marble celebrates their legacy of golden years NEW DELHI, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From a small town of Makrana, Rajasthan, to being one of the leading marble companies in India, A-Class Marble is currently in its 50th year of diligence, expertise and hard work in the marble industry. 1971 saw the emergence of a new marble empire by Mr. Roopchand Bhandari & today, in 2020, they are one of the largest importers of rare stones with a collection of more than 450 varieties of stones and surfaces. Revamping their marketing techniques, they are going digital in response to the pandemic. They are also launching new products like ACTIVE, with anti-bacterial properties and 1st Tile which is proudly made in India. Later on, joined by his son, Mr. Raichand Bhandari, the family business touched heights under his diligent leadership & vision. In 2005, they ventured into the imported marble industry, establishing A-Class Marble Pvt. Ltd with his sons Mr.Rajesh and Mr. Ramesh. And today A-Class Marble completes their 15 years as a brand in the business. Driven by such visionary leadership of transforming the landscape of luxury interiors and architecture in India, the group has grown manifolds. Currently with the state-of-the-art production unit, magnificent showroom & stockyard, spread over 10,00,000 sq. ft., located at Asia's biggest Marble Market at RIICO Industrial Area in Kishangarh, Rajasthan, with A-Class Atelier; a smart showroom in Ahmedabad followed by another one in Moti Nagar, New Delhi,India. Today, the company swiftly mushroomed to be one of the most trusted brands in the marble industry. Taking the digital route in 2015, they have expanded their reach to every corner of the world with their branding and marketing activities offering infrastructure and technology with the vision to create an experiential space for global architects, designers & other distinguished clients, showcasing the latest collections.

Even in this COVID-19 pandemic, with new ideas, latest tech, innovation & sustainable techniques, their belief is to take utmost care of their customers' and employees' needs, whether it is providing the finest quality products or best services. Catering to the health & safety needs at home as part of A-Class Surfaces International, they launched ACTIVE, the new age materials of porcelain slabs by Fiandre. Another collection called 1st Tile is flag-bearer of #VocalForLocal. Going back to their Indian roots, they have been actively promoting #MakeInIndia. Entering the 50th year of their expertise, they are upgrading their game for greater accessibility & support through their digital presence. Now, all the latest updates & virtual experience of the latest collections are just a click away at the safety of one's house through their website. "2020 is just one milestone out of many in our leap of future which aims at contributing in retrieving India's glory by being instrumental in fabricating the future built in the world of architecture. All these 50 years in the marble industry, we have been a believer of excellent quality & always assured deliver of best of our services. Our success lies when we continue to do so in many more generations to come with same diligence," said Mr. Raichand on their 50th Year in the marble Industry.

About A-Class Marble: Pioneers in Stone augmentation Technology, one of the largest arrays of rare stones, more than 450 varieties of marble, granite, futuristic products such as designer slabs, porcelain stoneware, and other architectural surfaces handpicked and quarried from across the globe to suit diverse typologies - from residential, commercial etc. Equipped with the best infrastructure for processing products, presentation and display, premium after-sales services and assistance, and a pan-India sales presence, A-Class Marble is one of the top one-stop destinations for creating luxury spaces with premium stones and surfaces. PWR PWR