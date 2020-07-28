Business highlights

Left Menu
DEL46 BIZ-LD STOCKS Equities shake off virus woes as bulls return; IT, auto stocks spurt Mumbai: Reversing two sessions of declines, the Sensex surged over 558 points while the Nifty recaptured the 11,300-mark on Tuesday as investors snapped up IT, auto and financial stocks amid firm global cues.

Following are the top business stories at 1850 hours: DEL55 BIZ-PM-BANKS PM Modi to join brain-storming session with heads of banks, NBFCs on Wed New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet heads of large banks and NBFCs on Wednesday to take stock of the economy that has been hit hard by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. DEL46 BIZ-LD STOCKS Equities shake off virus woes as bulls return; IT, auto stocks spurt Mumbai: Reversing two sessions of declines, the Sensex surged over 558 points while the Nifty recaptured the 11,300-mark on Tuesday as investors snapped up IT, auto and financial stocks amid firm global cues. DCM46 BIZ-2ND LD FLIPKART Flipkart to offer 90-minute deliveries of groceries New Delhi: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday announced a 90-minute delivery for groceries as it seeks to take on Amazon.com and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's upstart JioMart in the fast-growing Indian market.

DCM47 BIZ-VIRUS-ECONOMY-REPORT GDP growth to lose momentum from Q3: Oxford Economics New Delhi: Global forecasting firm Oxford Economics on Tuesday said it expects India's GDP growth to lose momentum from late third quarter (October-December) of the current fiscal as the push from the initial reopening fades. DCM42 BIZ-GOVT-AVIATION-FDI Govt notifies amended FDI policy on civil aviation New Delhi: The government has notified changes in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms on civil aviation, which will permit non-resident Indian nationals to own 100 per cent stake of Air India DCM28 BIZ-GADKARI-INFRA-FDI Govt taking steps to attract FDI in Infra to address liquidity crunch: Gadkari New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the government is making efforts to attract FDI in the infrastructure sector to address the liquidity crunch faced by the COVID-19-hit economy. DCM24 BIZ-CII-ECONOMY High freq indicators showing material improvement, pointing at V-shaped recovery: CII New Delhi: Industry body CII on Tuesday said high frequency indicators are showing a material improvement as compared to multi-year low seen in April, and pointing towards a V-shaped recovery after the economy suffered on account of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. DEL50 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee ends flat at 74.84 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee closed almost flat at 74.84 against the US currency on Tuesday despite steller gains in equity markets and stable oil prices.

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Bengaluru to have Rs 5,000 crore Lifesciences Park

The much-awaited Bengaluru Lifesciences Park, will be set up at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore with an aim to give impetus to bio-economy of the state by providing required infrastructure to industry players, the Karnataka government said on Tues...

COVID-19 beds to be increased to 10,000 in Puducherry: CM

Hospitals in Puducherry should soon be able to accommodate 10,000 coronavirus patients as steps were on to post additional doctors and other staff for them, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Tuesday. The government had already requested...

Depp lawyer says Amber Heard lied during tabloid libel case

Johnny Depps libel case against a British tabloid that accused him of abusing ex-wife Amber Heard was wrapping up Tuesday, with the stars lawyer insisting Depp had never hit a woman and branding Heard a compulsive liar. The Pirates of the...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge lower, safe havens rise, as U.S. stimulus talks stall

An impasse in U.S. stimulus negotiations and mixed corporate earnings reports in Europe pushed global equities lower and sent investors into perceived safe-haven assets like government bonds and gold, which hovered near record highs.Senate ...
