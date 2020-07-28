Left Menu
Development News Edition

Castrol India reports 64.20 pc decline in net profit to Rs 65.4 cr for Jun quarter

Lubes maker Castrol India on Tuesday reported a 64.20 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 65.4 crore in the second quarter of this calendar year amid the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a continued slowdown of the economy including a drop in lubricant consumption.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:12 IST
Castrol India reports 64.20 pc decline in net profit to Rs 65.4 cr for Jun quarter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lubes maker Castrol India on Tuesday reported a 64.20 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 65.4 crore in the second quarter of this calendar year amid the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a continued slowdown of the economy including a drop in lubricant consumption. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 182.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total revenue during the June 2020 quarter declined 52 per cent to Rs 505.8 crore, compared with Rs 1,055.5 crore a year ago. The profit in the first half of the calendar year dropped 48.16 per cent to Rs 190.6 crore, against Rs 367 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The total sales declined 40.85 per cent to Rs 1,213.6 crore, compared with Rs 2,052.8 crore in the second half of 2019, according to the filing.

"Performance in the second quarter and first half of 2020 speaks of our resilience and determination, while being focused towards three priorities – protecting our people, supporting communities and protecting the financial health of our business in these difficult times," Castrol India Managing Director Sandeep Sangwan said in a release. This is despite disruptions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that escalated in the second quarter of 2020, resulting in a continued slowdown of the economy including a decline in lubricants consumption, the company said.

"Our agility and responsiveness to this volatile situation is a reflection of strong fundamentals of the business. Our strategy remains unchanged and we are confident of long-term profitable business growth as economic activities return to normalcy," Castrol India said in the release. The company said it generated Rs 302 crore net cash from operations in the January-June period of 2020, which is 85 per cent of the last year's levels.

Along with judicious cost management and efficiency programmes, it has helped the company maintain a current strong liquidity and financial position in order to meet any near-term challenges. Another key development was the signing of the strategic alliance with the 'Jio-bp' fuel retail network that will enable Castrol lubricants to enhance reach and visibility at 1,400 Jio-bp retail sites across the country, it said. The sites are planned to expand to 5,500 sites in the next five years.

"We have been equally focused on our strategic deliveries during this period. With digitisation unfolding as the new normal, we leveraged digital to build a strong virtual connect among several key stakeholders," the company stated.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos after late attack

Bora-Hansgrohes Felix Grossschartner surged past the rest of the field on the final climb to win the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos on Tuesday as the cycling season resumed after a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In th...

Georgia governor withdraws emergency request to stop Atlanta mask mandate

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday withdrew his emergency request for a court to stop enforcement of Atlantas requirement that faces masks be worn in all public places, while mediation over the states legal effort to block the mandate p...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup Padres, As complete series winsFernando Tatis Jr. capped a five-run fourth inning with a bases-loaded triple Monday afternoon, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory o...

Broad finds hard work 'addictive', says still has 'a few overs left in us'

The latest to join the 500 Test wicket club, Englands Stuart Broad finds hard work addictive and says there are a few overs left in him and his long-time pace colleague, Jimmy Andesron. The 34-year-old Broad, who was dropped from the openin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020