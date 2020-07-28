Info Edge invests USD 6.33 million in Bulbulive Shopping Network

Info Edge (India) Ltd on Tuesday said it has invested about USD 6.33 million (about Rs 47.3 crore) in Bulbulive Shopping Network Pte Ltd. Bulbul is a video and livestream-led commerce platform that aims to make online shopping engaging and social while offering consumers the opportunity to discover new products. "The IE Venture Fund I has acquired/agreed to acquire 416 ordinary shares and 2002 series A1 compulsorily redeemable convertible preferred shares, through a mix of primary and secondary mode of acquisition," Info Edge said in a regulatory filing. Upon successful closing of the said acquisition of shares, the aggregate shareholding of the company in the said entity would be around 17.82 per cent on fully converted and diluted basis. "This is part of a larger round of about USD 8.7 million with existing investors contributing the balance amount," the filing said. * * * * TCS, Zinier launch field service automation solution IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said it has partnered with Zinier to launch a digital solution to help field service organizations quickly adapt to unexpected disruptions to essential workforces and services to ensure business continuity.

The solution automates routine, manual processes, helping teams complete their tasks faster, a statement said. An intuitive dashboard empowers executives to track real-time progress and drive improvements. It also helps enforce and verify PPE, as well as new onsite protocols for mobile workforces, it added. The field service automation solution enables flexibility in scheduling and dispatching to factor in social distancing and safety precautions and additionally, it allows customers to effectively deploy an on-demand workforce, including new subcontractors. * * * CASHe appoints Yogi Sadana as interim CEO Fintech firm CASHe on Tuesday said it has appointed Yogi Sadana as its interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Sadana will succeed outgoing CEO Ketan Patel, who left the company to pursue other opportunities, a statement said.

Besides managing the role of the CEO, Sadana will continue to serve as the CFO of the company, a title he has held since joining the company in 2017, it added. "We are on a positive growth trajectory at CASHe and are very well-positioned to continue building on our strong performance in the previous financial year. I am excited to work closely with Yogi to ensure a seamless transition and charter CASHe on to its next phase of growth and market leadership," V Raman Kumar, founder and chairman of CASHe, said..