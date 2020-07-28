Employees, pensioners to launch protest next month against Punjab govt

Government employees and pensioners in Punjab on Tuesday announced to launch protests against the state government over their demands, including release of pending instalments of dearness allowance and arrears. As part of their proposed protests, they have decided to burn the effigy of the state government on August 4 and 5 in the state.

They will wear black dress and hand over protest letters to legislators between August 10 and 14, members of the Punjab Employees' Joint Front said on Tuesday. "We will hoist black flags on August 15 at our houses as a mark of protest against the government," said Sukhchain Khaira, convener of the front.

"If our demands are not met by then, we will observe a strike on August 18," said Khaira. Employees have been demanding three pending instalments of dearness allowance and arrears and regularisation of contractual employees, said Khaira.

The employees were also upset over the state government's recent decisions of offering a pay scale to new recruits on par with the centre government's pay scale and reduction in mobile allowance..