Left Menu
Development News Edition

Licence for stocking and sale of hand sanitiser no longer required: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 00:04 IST
Licence for stocking and sale of hand sanitiser no longer required: Govt

The Union Health Ministry has done away with the requirement of a licence for stocking and sale of hand sanitiser to make it more widely available for the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic

According to an official notification, the ministry granted the exemption under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, but said retailers have to ensure that such products are not sold or stocked after the date of expiry.  The ministry received several representations for exempting hand sanitiser from the requirement of sale licence, the notification said

The notification, dated July 27, stated that the central government is satisfied that hand sanitiser is essential to meet the requirements of emergency arising due to COVID-19 pandemic and their easy availability is made in public interest.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-More Marlins games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday after four additional players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the club to 17 over the last five days according to reports. Th...

Is Toy Story 5 possible? Know latest developments including experts’ opinions

Will there be Toy Story 5 in reality Toy Story 4 grossed for a worldwide total of USD 1.073 billion. The grossed USD 434 million in the US and Canada, and USD 639.4 million in other territories. All these massive successes in various parts ...

Four robbers arrested after shootout: Police

Four men allegedly involved in opening fire at a police team chasing them as they tried to flee after making an abortive robbery bid at a jewelry shop in West Delhi have been arrested, an official said on Tuesday. The accused have been iden...

Marlins' games PPD until Monday, Phillies until Friday

The Miami Marlins will not play again until at least Monday, as Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that all of the teams games through Sunday have been postponed following a coronavirus outbreak of at least 17 reported positive tests. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020