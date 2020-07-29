UK says first round of New Zealand trade talk were "positive and productive"Reuters | London | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:51 IST
Britain's first round of trade talks with New Zealand were positive and productive, trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday. "We are a step closer to reaching a comprehensive trade deal with a like-minded friend and ally," Truss said in a statement.
"The first round of talks were positive and productive, with a shared aim to be particularly ambitious in areas including digital trade and sustainability." The next round of talks is planned for October.
