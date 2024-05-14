Left Menu

Embrace the Wisdom of the Gita for Moral Guidance: Dhankhar

Vice President Dhankhar urged citizens to prioritize the country and seek guidance from Bhagavad Gita's wisdom. The Gita's principles guide duty, spirituality, and sublimity. The Constitution's miniatures draw inspiration from the Gita, highlighting the importance of the Directive Principles of State Policy. India has emerged as a global economic force, surpassing many countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 22:46 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged citizens on Tuesday to prioritise the country's interests above everything else and take guidance from the eternal teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

Describing the Gita's timeless wisdom as a guiding light amidst uncertainty, Dhankhar emphasised that the holy book illuminates the path of sublimity, spirituality, religiosity and commitment towards duty.

Addressing a gathering at the release of former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap's commentary on the Bhagavad Gita, the vice president drew attention to the 22 miniatures or mini paintings in the original copy of the Constitution, drawing inspiration from Gita.

With a focus on the Directive Principles of State Policy in Part 4 of the Constitution, he drew a comparison with the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, where Lord Krishna imparts wisdom to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

According to an official statement, Dhankhar reflected upon the time when world bodies, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, used to dictate India regarding conducting national affairs.

He drew attention to the shifting global economic landscape where India has become the fifth-largest economy, surpassing France, the UK, Canada and Brazil.

