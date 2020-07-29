NTPC achieves highest daily gross generation of 977.07 MU on 28 July

As per a statement by NTPC Ltd., a PSU under Ministry of Power and Country's largest power generation company, it has achieved highest daily gross generation of 977.07 Million Unit (MU) on 28th July 2020. NTPC total generation includes power generated from its Subsidiary and JV companies.

NTPC stated that five of its power stations Korba, Sipat & Lara in Chhattisgarh, Talcher Kaniha in Odisha and Koldam hydro in Himachal Pradesh exhibited exceptional performance & achieved 100% Plant Load Factor (PLF) on the day. NTPC's previous best daily generation was 935.46 MU achieved on 12th March 2019.

With a total installed capacity of 62910 MW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations.

(With Inputs from PIB)