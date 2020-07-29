Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC achieves highest daily gross generation of 977.07 MU on 28 July

NTPC total generation includes power generated from its Subsidiary and JV companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 14:43 IST
NTPC achieves highest daily gross generation of 977.07 MU on 28 July
NTPC stated that five of its power stations Korba, Sipat & Lara in Chhattisgarh, Talcher Kaniha in Odisha and Koldam hydro in Himachal Pradesh exhibited exceptional performance & achieved 100% Plant Load Factor (PLF) on the day. Image Credit: ANI

As per a statement by NTPC Ltd., a PSU under Ministry of Power and Country's largest power generation company, it has achieved highest daily gross generation of 977.07 Million Unit (MU) on 28th July 2020. NTPC total generation includes power generated from its Subsidiary and JV companies.

NTPC stated that five of its power stations Korba, Sipat & Lara in Chhattisgarh, Talcher Kaniha in Odisha and Koldam hydro in Himachal Pradesh exhibited exceptional performance & achieved 100% Plant Load Factor (PLF) on the day. NTPC's previous best daily generation was 935.46 MU achieved on 12th March 2019.

With a total installed capacity of 62910 MW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NTPC

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Stuart Broad jumps to third position in ICC Test rankings

After taking ten wickets in the third and final Test against the Windies, England pacer Stuart Broad has jumped to the third position in the ICC Test bowler rankings. Broad picked up six wickets in the first innings, while he picked up four...

City civic body to conduct rapid antigen tests

Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC will conduct rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 suspects in all its boroughs from Thursday, an official of the civic bodys health department said. KMCs facilities are capable of conducting at least 10 swab sa...

Odisha's COVID-19 cases stand at 29,175

Odisha, in the last 24 hours, reported 1,068 more COVID-19 cases taking the states coronavirus cases to 29,175. As per the data released by the state health department, there are 10,919 active cases in the state and 18,061 patients have rec...

COVID-19: UK signs deal for 60 million vaccine doses

The British government has signed a deal with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur for 60 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine that could start to be rolled out in the first half of next year. Britains GSK and Frances Sanofi have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020