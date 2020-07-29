Left Menu
Huawei FreeBuds 3i a Leader in the TWS Category

No matter if you’re listening to your favourite music, making calls or watching your favourite video, you do not have to worry about distracting background noises. The closed fit in-ear design further cancels out all background noises, no matter what the environment is, delivering crystal clear sound output.

29-07-2020
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The newly launched HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i is anticipated to be a category defining product, thanks to its disruptive Active Noise Cancellation technology. Though there are a few other options available in the market but none of them promises the kind of audio fidelity that the FreeBuds 3i delivers. Therefore, it would not be wrong to state that that the ANC tech is what makes a TWS and only few other players in the market are offering this, robbing customers of value. The ANC technology is not an easy insertion. The unmatched active noise-cancelation feature makes immersive listening a reality. No matter if you’re listening to your favourite music, making calls or watching your favourite video, you do not have to worry about distracting background noises. What’s more? Even if you not listening to music, you’ll figure out the difference if you are in a noisy environment. You do not need to increase the volume to subdue outside noises, in case you are listening to something or someone.

The FreeBuds 3i manages to do this through the Triple-Mic call noise reduction feature. It consists of two outward-facing mics and one inward-facing mic. While the outward facing mic detect ambient noises and cancels it with anti-noise, the inward-facing mic identifies any residual background noise in the ear and removes it. Moreover, the silicone attachments embedded in the earbuds further isolates background noises, no matter what the surroundings are. All these aspects cumulatively minimises background noise by up to 32dB*, thereby guaranteeing superlative noise cancellation and an unparalleled and immersive listening experience. The closed fit in-ear design further cancels out all background noises, no matter what the environment is, delivering crystal clear sound output. Whether you are listening to your favourite track, watching a high definition movie or simply enjoying a conversation with your friend, you can do so, without having worry about finding a quiet place.

The earbud also incorporates a special transparency feature, ideal for those who spends most of their time outdoors, walking and cycling around in busy traffic – where one needs to pay attention to the surroundings. Users can chose to hear outside noises, even while listening to music or attending a call. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i is an important element of HUAWEI’s Seamless AI Life, allowing users to experience exceptional audio quality on Huawei’s smartphones, tablets and other devices.

Encased in an ergonomically designed, sleek and stylish body, the discreet earbud not only scores supreme in the audio fidelity index, but is easily connectible to a wide range of Huawei devices and, priced conservatively. Compared to other expensive counterparts in the market, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i costs much less. Talking about the overall sound output, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i creates magic, owing to its 10mm large dynamic drivers that pulses out some really powerful bass. The sensitive polymer composite diaphragms are carefully tuned to produce balanced and clear audio.

The earbuds can be seamlessly connected to other Huawei devices. As soon as one opens the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i charging case, a pop-up window on the smartphone** automatically pairs the devices. Furthermore, the earbuds boasts of an impressive battery life, lasting 14.5 hours on a single charge - both the earbud and the charging case runs longer, if compared to its previous generation. Other salient features include built-in capacitive sensors, offering unmatched convenience and control for users. Users can switch between listening to music or attend to calls simply by double-tapping or activate the ANC through a long tap. Moreover, the intuitive playback intelligently pauses when the earbuds are taken out of the ear and resume once they are placed back in. The FreeBuds 3i is also IP54 water resistant, making it perfect for outdoor use at the gym or in rains.

Currently, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i are available in Ceramic White and Carbon Black and priced at INR 9990. PWR PWR

