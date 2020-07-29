Left Menu
Technopark turns 30, sets eyes on post-Covid openings

One of the country's largest IT Parks spread across 662 acres of land with 102.7 lakh sq.ft built up space, Technopark is now home to 450 IT/ITeS companies with a direct employment of 62,000 IT professionals. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the premier institution has already set its eyes on encashing the emerging work space culture.

Updated: 29-07-2020 18:11 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 29 (PTI): Technopark, Indias first Information Technology Park here, has entered its 30th year, marking an eventful journey that saw the Kerala capital being firmly positioned as a major technology hub, attracting big global and Indian firms to set up business and flourish. One of the country's largest IT Parks spread across 662 acres of land with 102.7 lakh sq.ft built up space, Technopark is now home to 450 IT/ITeS companies with a direct employment of 62,000 IT professionals.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the premier institution has already set its eyes on encashing the emerging work space culture. "The idea of work space is set for a paradigm shift in the post-pandemic era.

In the unfolding context fraught with hopes and anxieties, Technopark considers its future quite bright, strengthening its core competence of being a stable and safe campus for investors and talented professionals," according to Sasi PM, CEO, IT Parks Kerala. A CMMI Level 4, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & OHSAS 18001:2007 certified IT campus, Technopark is one of the world's greenest Technopolis as well.

An autonomous organisation fully owned by the state government, Technopark has grown from strength to strength since it came into existence on July 28, 1990. "One of the most vibrant IT facilities of India, Technopark has consistently been expanding its list of valued clientele on account of its world class infrastructure, customer friendly ambience, excellent data connectivity and green environment," the CEO said.

During 2016-2020, Technopark has shown steady growth in export, revenue generation, number of companies and employment. The IT export has grown to over Rs 7,000 crore in 2018-19 against Rs 5,000 crore in 2017-18.

In FY 2018-19, it registered an 8.5 per cent growth in export over the last year. Technopark clocked an overall growth of IT exports of 40 per cent in FY 2018-19 over 2016.

The institution recorded a direct employment of 62,000 by March 2020, which is an incremental employability of 10,000 from 2016. Major MNCs that have started operations at Technopark campus include Nissan Digital India, Tech Mahindra, Teranet, Way Dot Com and HnR Block India Pvt Ltd, which together account for an investment of Rs 27.5 crore and provide over 1610 jobs.

The Rs 1,200 crore Taurus DownTown project was launched on October 12, 2018 in Technopark Phase III. The project is envisaged at 57 lakh sq.ft of built up space with IT & commercial space and is expected to provide direct employment to 25,000 people.

