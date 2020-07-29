RIL shares decline nearly 4 pc on profit-booking

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday ended nearly 4 per cent lower due to profit booking after an eight-day rally. The heavyweight stock after rising for the past eight trading days, declined 3.75 per cent to close at Rs 2,095.85, on the BSE. During the day, it slumped 4.88 per cent to Rs 2,071.

On the NSE, it closed 3.93 per cent lower at Rs 2,092. Reliance Industries was the top loser in the Sensex and Nifty pack.

In traded volume terms, 15.25 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 3 crore units on the NSE during the day. In the past eight trading days, the stock has gained 18.14 per cent.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 13,28,644.09 crore on the BSE..