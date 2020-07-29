Left Menu
Development News Edition

RIL shares decline nearly 4 pc on profit-booking

The heavyweight stock after rising for the past eight trading days, declined 3.75 per cent to close at Rs 2,095.85, on the BSE. In the past eight trading days, the stock has gained 18.14 per cent. The company's market valuation was at Rs 13,28,644.09 crore on the BSE..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:16 IST
RIL shares decline nearly 4 pc on profit-booking
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday ended nearly 4 per cent lower due to profit booking after an eight-day rally. The heavyweight stock after rising for the past eight trading days, declined 3.75 per cent to close at Rs 2,095.85, on the BSE. During the day, it slumped 4.88 per cent to Rs 2,071.

On the NSE, it closed 3.93 per cent lower at Rs 2,092. Reliance Industries was the top loser in the Sensex and Nifty pack.

In traded volume terms, 15.25 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 3 crore units on the NSE during the day. In the past eight trading days, the stock has gained 18.14 per cent.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 13,28,644.09 crore on the BSE..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Four more held for kidnapping and murder of Gorakhpur teenager: Police

Four more persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a 14-year-old boy of Pipraich area near here early this week, police said on Wednesday. Gorakhpurs SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said the motive behi...

Rajasthan CM's elder brother skips ED summons, asked to appear for questioning on August 4

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots elder brother Agrasian Gehlot skipped appearing before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday for questioning in a money-laundering case, citing health issues, officials said. His son Anupam Gehlot, ...

Ashok Gehlot Cabinet sends revised proposal to Governor, wants Rajasthan Assembly session to begin on August 14: Sources.

Ashok Gehlot Cabinet sends revised proposal to Governor, wants Rajasthan Assembly session to begin on August 14 Sources....

Maha: Doctor stabbed by son of dead COVID-19 patient

A doctor was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday by the son of a COVID-19 patient who died at a hospital in Latur city in Maharashtra. The incident took place around 7 am at Alpha Superspeciality Hospital here, the police said.The 35-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020